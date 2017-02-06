Toyota, Suzuki establish MoU for business collaboration

The partnership aims towards developing a sustainable automobile-based society and cooperation towards technology development for realisation of goal.

Toyota's president Akio Toyoda and Osamu Suzuki, chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation at a media meet in Tokyo on October 12.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation are going ahead with plans to start exploring ideas directed toward business partnership, as first announced on October 12, 2016.

Earlier today, the two Japanese carmakers confirmed an MoU to jointly contribute towards resolution of social issues and achievement of sound and sustainable development of an automobile-based society. They concluded a memorandum today on beginning concrete examinations for business partnership.

The news comes four months after the companies had first revealed plans to collaborate on a range of issues. Since October 2016, they have shared with each other their challenges and have been discussing areas of collaboration in a manner that ensures fair and free competition.

The companies agreed today to begin concrete examinations toward the realisation of business partnership in areas including environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components.

They have agreed to work toward the early realisation of the business partnership. To that end, the two companies are to immediately establish an implementation framework aimed at bringing to realisation the points agreed on today.

Toyota president Akio Toyoda said: "I am truly thankful for having been given this opportunity to work together with a company such as Suzuki, which overflows with the spirit of challenge. Toyota looks forward to learning much."

Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki said: "Under the leadership of president Akio Toyoda, Toyota was enthusiastic throughout our discussions regarding partnership, even though such was sought by Suzuki, which was concerned about the development of advanced technologies. We now stand at the starting point for building a concrete cooperative relationship."

