Toyota recalls Mirai to update software glitch

The glitch could cause the drivetrain voltage to increase maximum limits and shut down vehicle; vehicle owners being contacted individually.

Feb 24, 2017

All Toyota Mirai models are being recalled after it was found a software glitch could lead to voltage of the hydrogen fuel-cell drivetrain to exceed maximum limits. The full run of 2,843 customer cars are affected and being recalled to have a software update to address the problem.

A Toyota spokesman told our sister publication, Autocar UK, that the issue only arises in the unique circumstance when a driver accelerates hard after the car has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control.

When this happens, there is a risk the output voltage of the fuel-cell boost converter can exceed maximum levels, forcing a system shut down.

The spokesman confirmed no known incidents have been caused by the issue, and that the recall would fully rectify the problem. Owners of vehicles are being contacted by Toyota individually.

The Mirai offers a range of more than 480km.

