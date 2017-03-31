Toyota issues another recall over Takata airbag concerns

The recall affects 2.9 million cars globally.

Toyota issues another recall over Takata airbag concerns
Mar 31, 2017

Toyota has announced a recall of 2.9 million cars globally due to the Takata airbag issue, which affects around 100 million cars altogether, according to Reuters

The recall concerns airbag inflators which, if exposed to heat over a prolonged period, could explode or deploy inadvertently. At least 16 deaths have been linked to exploding Takata inflators, mainly in the United States, prompting the auto industry's biggest-ever global recall, the report stated.

The fix, depending on the model, takes between 30 minutes and three hours, and can be carried out at local Toyota dealerships.

Earlier this month, Takata pleaded guilty on charges of fraud in a US federal court on account of hiding evidence of lethal issues with its airbag detonator system. The company has agreed to pay a settlement amount of $1 billion (approximately Rs 6,673.5 crore).

We are awaiting a reply from a Toyota India spokesperson to understand the implications of the recall in India.

toyota recall, takata airbag
