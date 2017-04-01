Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport ready for launch

New variant features additional styling bits but will remain mechanically unchanged; expected to launch soon.

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport ready for launch
Apr 1, 2017

Toyota will launch an all-new ‘Touring Sport’ variant of its popular Innova Crysta MPV soon. A similar variant is already on sale in the Indonesian market called the Venturer. This latest set of spy pics show the car in its India-spec version. 

On the outside, the ‘Touring Sport’ features black body cladding on the bumper and wheel arches along with side skirts for a bolder look. Also prominent is the generous use of chrome embellishments throughout the car, including the front grille, outside side rear view mirrors (ORVMs) and side cladding as well. It will also feature an exclusive ‘Wine Red’ and "Super White" exterior colour options. This variant rides on new 16-inch black alloy wheels which do look very weedy in a vehicle this size, especially with the additional wheel cladding. Interestingly, Toyota has now discontinued the 17-inch alloys from the Innova Crysta range after receiving customer complaints about tyre damage.

The interiors and equipment will be the same as the current top-specced ZX variant, but the Touring Sport will be available exclusively in a six-seater option, with captain seats upholstered in premium black leather. The floor will also have exclusively designed mats.

The ‘Touring Sport’ is powered by engines from the regular Crysta line-up. Although, it is not known if the variant will be limited to one engine or will have a choice of powerplants. Toyota is likely to offer this variant in both automatic and manual gearbox options. 

The Crysta is the second-generation Innova launched in India in May 2016. Since its launch, it has been a high seller for Toyota despite its premium pricing over the outgoing model.

