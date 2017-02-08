Toyota Etios Liva dual-tone launched at Rs 6.03 lakh

The variants come with contrast-coloured roof, a roof-spoiler and electrically-foldable wing mirrors; remain mechanically unchanged.

2
photos
By Hari Menon on Feb 8, 2017

Toyota recently launched a facelift of the Etios and the Etios Liva hatchback. Now the carmaker has introduced three dual-tone paint schemes – Ultramarine Blue, Vermillion Red and Super White – on the V and VX variants of the hatchback (VD and VXD in case of the diesel model). The dual-tone variants are priced at Rs 6.03-6.49 lakh for the petrol models and Rs 7.26-7.63 lakh for the diesels (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The variants with the new paint scheme feature a contrast-coloured roof and A,B and C pillars, and come with a roof spoiler, a blacked-out front grille, chrome finishes for the fog lamp surrounds, electrically-foldable ORVMs and diamond-cut alloy wheels. While the interior layout remains the same as the standard model, it gets a piano black finish for the centre console and gloss-black inserts for the door-side arm rests.

There is no change to the car’s mechanicals or its equipment list, and as with all variants of the Etios Liva hatchback, dual SRS airbags, antilock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, three-point seat belts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat mounts come as standard on all the variants.

The Toyota Etios takes on the hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10.

