Toyota Corolla Altis facelift price, variants explained

The refreshed Corolla Altis is available in three petrol and two diesel variants; base J trim discontinued; no top trim diesel.



By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 16, 2017

Toyota has launched the facelifted Corolla Altis starting at Rs 15.87 lakh, going up to Rs 19.91 lakh. The updated car is sleeker, thanks to heavily revised front and tweaks to the rear, in line with the automaker’s latest design language. The cabin too has been updated with a revised dashboard with new trim inserts, revised air-vent design and new air-con controls.

Apart from the styling changes, the car gets a revised variant line-up. The entry-level J trim has been discontinued with the previous mid-level G trim now becoming the entry model. The petrol car is available in three trim levels – G, GL and VL – with the top trim coming only in automatic. The diesel comes in only two trim levels – G and GL – with no top variant on offer.

Toyota has also updated the equipment on offer across the trim levels. Here is a look at what it has to offer:

Toyota Corolla Altis G (Petrol M/T: Rs 15.87 lakh; Petrol CVT: Rs 17.52 lakh; Diesel M/T: Rs 17.36 lakh)

  • Airbags – 5 for petrol, 3 for diesel
  • ABS with EBD and brake assist
  • 15-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels
  • LED daytime running lamps
  • Fog lamps (in petrol cars only)
  • LED tail-lamps
  • Electric adjust and retract wing mirrors
  • Keyless entry
  • 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink connectivity, voice and gesture control (petrol only)
  • Reclining rear seat
  • Sport drive mode and paddle shifters (petrol CVT only)
  • Reverse camera and sensors (diesel gets only rear parking sensors

Toyota Corolla Altis GL petrol (petrol M/T: Rs 18.30 lakh; diesel M/T: Rs 19.05 lakh)

  • Stability control (petrol only)
  • Hill start assist (petrol only)
  • Clutch start system
  • Auto bi-beam LED headlamps with self levelling
  • 16-inch 15-spoke alloy wheels (petrol only, diesel gets 15-inch 10-spoke units)
  • Auto fold and reverse linked wing mirrors
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • Infotainment system with navigation (petrol only)
  • Leather seats (petrol only)
  • 10-way electric adjust driver seat
  • Push button start

Toyota Corolla Altis VL (petrol CVT: Rs 19.91 lakh)

  • Seven airbags
  • Cruise control
  • Sport drive mode and paddle shifters

Powering the facelifted car is the same 140hp, 1.8-litre petrol and 88hp, 1.4-litre diesel engines as the pre-facelifted model. Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard with the petrol being offered with a CVT gearbox option.

With the facelift, Toyota hopes to attract more customers and further consolidate itself as the best-seller in the executive sedan segment whose sales have declined (April 2016 to Jan 2017) year on year. The facelifted car rivals the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, the Volkswagen Jetta and the Skoda Octavia which too, is set to get a facelift in the coming months.

