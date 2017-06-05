Top 10 fuel-efficient petrol cars in India

If petrol is your fuel of choice and fuel efficiency a priority, then these are the cars for you.

1
photo
Top 10 fuel-efficient petrol cars in India
Jun 5, 2017

Many motorists favour petrol-driven cars over diesel since they are cheaper to buy, are quieter and are more refined. While around two years ago, the ratio of petrol cars sales vis-à-vis diesel was even, the rising uncertainty surrounding diesel has fuelled a shift in consumer preference to petrol. Besides, a higher tax on diesel cars vis-à-vis petrol is likely to accelerate the shift in the near term.

On World Environment Day, we get you a list of the 10 most fuel-efficient petrol cars in India.

However, note that the figures mentioned are each car's manufacturer-claimed fuel-efficiency data (as per ARAI testing conditions). The figures represent the fuel consumption a car could possibly achieve in perfect conditions, but are calculated in a laboratory and so don't reflect the conditions that our cars really endure on Indian roads. Hence, actual fuel efficiency figures might vary.

1. Datsun Redigo - 25.17kpl

The Datsun Redigo is a small 'tall boy' hatchback with a modern, urban design. It is not the most well-equipped or most spacious car, but with that low price tag, high fuel efficiency and a standout styling, it does have its plus points.

Also read: Datsun Redigo 1.0, AMT launch later this year

1. Renault Kwid - 25.17kpl

It is a small hatchback with SUV-like styling. The top-spec variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system. It also comes with a low price tag, and the 800cc engine allows you to run 25.17km on a litre of petrol.

Also read: Renault Kwid road test

3. Maruti Alto 800 - 24.7kpl

 

The Alto 800 has been India's most popular small car for a while now. For its price, it is hard to beat, though the Kwid has been taking chunks out of its pie. However, it is still a great proposition, mainly because it is backed by Maruti's large service network.

Also read: Redigo vs Alto 800 vs Kwid vs Eon comparison

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  top 10 petrol cars, top 10
We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Hero MotoCorp drops 10 bikes from line-up
India's largest two-wheeler maker has trimmed its current portfolio to...
29 minutes ago   1 picture
Fire sales of Chevrolet post GM exit
Discounts range from Rs 1 lakh on Chevrolet Beat to Rs 4 lakh on Chevrolet Cruze
46 minutes ago   1 picture
Maruti to focus on new tech to improve fuel efficiency
India’s largest carmaker will keep investing to curb emissions per...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Hyundai Kona exterior design revealed in official images
The all-new crossover bears little resemblance to other Hyundai cars on sale...
3 hours ago   2 pictures
2017 Isuzu MU-X vs Ford Endeavour comparison
So the tough-as-nails MU-X is priced really well. But can this budget...
8 hours ago   16 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Renault
Mahindra Honda
Toyota Skoda
Ford Nissan
Porsche Volvo
Fiat Chevrolet
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 214 | Autocar India: June 2017

We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which of these big SUV's would you buy?
or View results
Toyota Fortuner
  27%
 
Ford Endeavour
  54%
 
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  7%
 
Isuzu MU-X
  13%
TOTAL VOTES: 2492

Vote now
View previous Polls »