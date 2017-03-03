Thierry Lespiaucq to head VW Passenger Cars India

Current director Michael Mayer will move to China in April to head sales and marketing for VW's single largest market globally

Thierry Lespiaucq to head VW Passenger Cars India
Mar 3, 2017

Volkswagen Passenger Cars – India director Michael Mayer is moving to China where he will head sales and marketing for Volkswagen Passenger Cars – China, reporting to the CEO of Volkswagen brand in the country. China is the German carmaker’s single largest market globally.

Thierry Lespiaucq, managing director – Volkswagen Group Sales India, will take charge of Volkswagen Passenger Cars in India until further notice.

Mayer will transition into his new role in China in April 2017, after completing his current assignment in India. Under his leadership since June 2014, Volkswagen Passenger Cars in India has prepared and implemented the substantial expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of the Beetle in 2015, followed by the Ameo and the GTI in 2016, and the Tiguan and the Passat planned for 2017. He also spearheaded the SARVOTTAM initiative, a bouquet of multiple initiatives focused on enhancing the quality and efficiency of Volkswagen customers’ experience in India.

