Tesla to issue software update to fix Model X airbag

No traditional recall, Tesla will issue over-the-air update for right-hand-drive models.

A potential problem with the airbag software on the front passenger side of the Model X has prompted Tesla to issue a software update for right-hand-drive examples of the car. The company has advised owners not to use the front passenger seat of their car until the update is installed.

The software update is in place of a traditional recall that would have required owners to bring their cars into their local dealership to have maintenance carried out. Around 2,600 examples of the Model X were recalled in April 2016 for a fault in the rearmost seats of the car. However, it’s not known how many examples are affected in the right-hand-drive passenger airbag issue.

The company is also affected by the Takata airbag recall, but the two issues are unrelated. The issue does not affect any Model S cars, or left-hand-drive examples of the Model X, so only markets such as Hong Kong, the UK, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Macau are affected.

Tesla owners will receive an email detailing what they need to do, but the over-the-air update is automatically installed; owners need only download the update. The company claims that no customer car has had an issue with the problem, and that the recall is precautionary.

