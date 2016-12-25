Tempting year-end discounts on diesel Marutis

It’s the end of the year, and Maruti is offering some great deals on its diesel cars.

1
photo
Tempting year-end discounts on diesel Marutis
Dec 25, 2016

Maruti has a good range of diesel cars and is offering a lot of benefits on their range in order to clear off their stocks before the year ends. 

Maruti Celerio

An ARAI rating of 27.62 kpl makes the Celerio one of the most fuel-efficient diesel car on sale today. It serves as a good city runabout and carries massive discounts of up to Rs 75,000. The discounts comprise of Rs 30,000 off the sticker price, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an additional discount of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Celerio diesel: Rs 4.82-5.90 lakh
VariantsCash discountExchange bonusAdditional discount
All variantsRs 30,000Rs 25,000Rs 20,000

Maruti Ritz

The Fiat sourced 1.3 multijet does duty in the Ritz, it has been on sale for quite a while now. If a diesel Ritz is what you’re after, then benefits of up to Rs 60,000 further help the Ritz’s case. It gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Ritz diesel : Rs 5.50-6.58 lakh
VariantsCash discountExchange BonusAdditional discount
All variantsRs 35,000Rs 25,000---

Maruti Swift

The Swift is quite a strong contender in its segment and is quite a fun to drive car. It gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, making the total benefits stand at Rs 25,000.

Maruti Swift diesel : Rs 5.97-7.44 lakh
VariantCash discountExchange bonusAdditional discount
All variantsRs 10,000Rs 15,000---

 

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maruti maruti, suzuki diesel, diesel discounts, december 2016
We bring you drives of the Maruti Ignis, the Skoda Kodiaq, the new 5-series and take you on a trip from India to Paris in a Renault Kwid. All that and lots more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Next-gen Kia Picanto revealed via design sketches
The new Kia Picanto will be offered in five-door form only. Will be revealed...
3 hours ago   2 pictures
Tempting year-end discounts on diesel Marutis
It’s the end of the year, and Maruti is offering some great deals on...
6 hours ago   1 picture
Volkswagen Microbus gets a makeover
An autonomous electric MPV concept inspired by the original VW Microbus is...
21 hours ago   1 picture
Mahindra TUV long wheelbase spied
Expanding the TUV line-up this longer SUV is likely to be called the TUV500.
1 day 19 hours ago   2 pictures
Mercedes planning another small sedan
All-new entry-level sedan to be positioned between next-gen CLA and C-Class;...
1 day 22 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 209 | Autocar India: January 2017

We bring you drives of the Maruti Ignis, the Skoda Kodiaq, the new 5-series and take you on a trip from India to Paris in a Renault Kwid. All that and lots more inside!
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which one of these bikes would you choose?



or View results
. Mahindra Mojo
  6%
 
Bajaj Dominar 400
  55%
 
Royal Enfield Himalayan
  38%
TOTAL VOTES: 312

Vote now
View previous Polls »