Tempting year-end discounts on diesel Marutis

It’s the end of the year, and Maruti is offering some great deals on its diesel cars.

Maruti has a good range of diesel cars and is offering a lot of benefits on their range in order to clear off their stocks before the year ends.

Maruti Celerio

An ARAI rating of 27.62 kpl makes the Celerio one of the most fuel-efficient diesel car on sale today. It serves as a good city runabout and carries massive discounts of up to Rs 75,000. The discounts comprise of Rs 30,000 off the sticker price, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an additional discount of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Celerio diesel: Rs 4.82-5.90 lakh Variants Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount All variants Rs 30,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000

Maruti Ritz

The Fiat sourced 1.3 multijet does duty in the Ritz, it has been on sale for quite a while now. If a diesel Ritz is what you’re after, then benefits of up to Rs 60,000 further help the Ritz’s case. It gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Ritz diesel : Rs 5.50-6.58 lakh Variants Cash discount Exchange Bonus Additional discount All variants Rs 35,000 Rs 25,000 ---

Maruti Swift

The Swift is quite a strong contender in its segment and is quite a fun to drive car. It gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, making the total benefits stand at Rs 25,000.

Maruti Swift diesel : Rs 5.97-7.44 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount All variants Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 ---

