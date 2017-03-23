Tata Tigor vs rivals: Specifications comparison

We compare the upcoming Tigor to the established players in the compact sedan segment on paper.

The compact sedan segment is one of the more crowded segments in the Indian car market. Automakers present in the segment have grown from just Tata, who pioneered it, to now include Maruti, Hyundai, Ford, Volkswagen, Honda and in the future possibly Chevrolet as well. Now with the upcoming launch of the Tigor, Tata’s all-new compact sedan, we take a look at how it compares to its competition on paper.

Dimensions

In terms of length, the Dzire, Aspire, Xcent and Ameo all measure an identical 3,995mm with the Tigor coming a close second at 3,992mm. At 3,990mm, it's the Amaze that's the smallest here. The Dzire and Aspire are also the widest cars here at 1,695mm with the Xcent being the narrowest car in the comparison at 1,660mm. The Ameo is the shortest in terms of height at 1,483mm, while the Dzire stands the tallest of the lot at 1,555mm.

Dimensions Tata Tigor Honda Amaze Maruti Dzire Ford Figo Aspire Hyundai Xcent Volkswagen Ameo Length 3992mm 3990mm 3995mm 3995mm 3995mm 3995mm Width 1677mm 1680mm 1695mm 1695mm 1660mm 1682mm Height 1537mm 1505mm 1555mm 1525mm 1520mm 1483mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2405mm 2430mm 2491mm 2425mm 2470mm Fuel tank capacity 35 litres 35 litres 42 litres 42/40 litres (Petrol/Diesel) 43 litres 45 litres Boot space 419 litres 400 litres 316 litres 359 litres 407 litres 330 litres

In terms of wheelbase, the Aspire is the largest at 2,491mm, while the Amaze is the smallest at 2,405mm. The Tigor measures in at 2,450mm. The largest boot in the segment belongs to the Tiago at 419 litres with the Dzire’s capacity the least at 316 litres.

Petrol engines

All six compact sedans make use of 1.2-litre petrol engines with the difference in displacement down to just 1 or 2cc. However, the big difference is with the units of the Tigor and Ameo which feature a three-cylinder layout unlike the remainders' four-cylinder units. In terms of output, the Ameo is the least powerful at 75hp followed by the Xcent at 83hp. The Tigor edges out the Dzire in terms of power with its three-cylinder unit developing 85hp as against 84.3hp. The Amaze though is the most powerful at 90hp. The Dzire has the torquiest motor here at 115Nm with the Amaze and Ameo the least powerful.

Petrol engines Tata Tigor Honda Amaze Maruti Dzire Ford Figo Aspire Hyundai Xcent Volkswagen Ameo Type 1199cc, 3-cyls 1199cc, 4-cyls 1197cc, 4-cyls 1196cc, 4-cyls/ 1499cc, 4-cyls 1197cc, 4-cyls 1198cc, 3-cyls Power 85hp at 6000rpm 88hp/90hp at 6000rpm 84.3hp at 6000rpm 88hp at 6300rpm/ 112hp at 6300rpm 83hp at 6000rpm 75hp at 5400rpm Torque 114Nm at 3500rpm 109Nm/110Nm at 4500rpm 115Nm at 4000rpm 112Nm at 4000rpm/ 136Nm at 4250rpm 114Nm at 4000rpm 110Nm at 3750Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual 5-speed manual/ CVT 5-speed manual/ 4-speed auto 5-speed manual/ 6-speed DCT auto 5-speed manual/ 4-speed auto 5-speed manual

All motors come paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with the Amaze, Dzire and Xcent getting an automatic gearbox option. The Aspire, on the other hand, is available with a second 112hp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that comes paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.



