Tata Tigor vs rivals: Specifications comparison

We compare the upcoming Tigor to the established players in the compact sedan segment on paper.

By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 23, 2017

The compact sedan segment is one of the more crowded segments in the Indian car market. Automakers present in the segment have grown from just Tata, who pioneered it, to now include Maruti, Hyundai, Ford, Volkswagen, Honda and in the future possibly Chevrolet as well. Now with the upcoming launch of the Tigor, Tata’s all-new compact sedan, we take a look at how it compares to its competition on paper.

Dimensions

In terms of length, the Dzire, Aspire, Xcent and Ameo all measure an identical 3,995mm with the Tigor coming a close second at 3,992mm. At 3,990mm, it's the Amaze that's the smallest here. The Dzire and Aspire are also the widest cars here at 1,695mm with the Xcent being the narrowest car in the comparison at 1,660mm. The Ameo is the shortest in terms of height at 1,483mm, while the Dzire stands the tallest of the lot at 1,555mm.

Dimensions
Tata TigorHonda AmazeMaruti DzireFord Figo AspireHyundai XcentVolkswagen Ameo
Length3992mm3990mm3995mm3995mm3995mm3995mm
Width1677mm1680mm1695mm1695mm1660mm1682mm
Height1537mm1505mm1555mm1525mm1520mm1483mm
Wheelbase2450mm2405mm2430mm2491mm2425mm2470mm
Fuel tank capacity35 litres35 litres42 litres42/40 litres (Petrol/Diesel)43 litres45 litres
Boot space419 litres400 litres316 litres359 litres407 litres330 litres

In terms of wheelbase, the Aspire is the largest at 2,491mm, while the Amaze is the smallest at 2,405mm. The Tigor measures in at 2,450mm. The largest boot in the segment belongs to the Tiago at 419 litres with the Dzire’s capacity the least at 316 litres.

Petrol engines

All six compact sedans make use of 1.2-litre petrol engines with the difference in displacement down to just 1 or 2cc. However, the big difference is with the units of the Tigor and Ameo which feature a three-cylinder layout unlike the remainders' four-cylinder units. In terms of output, the Ameo is the least powerful at 75hp followed by the Xcent at 83hp. The Tigor edges out the Dzire in terms of power with its three-cylinder unit developing 85hp as against 84.3hp. The Amaze though is the most powerful at 90hp. The Dzire has the torquiest motor here at 115Nm with the Amaze and Ameo the least powerful.

Petrol engines
Tata TigorHonda AmazeMaruti DzireFord Figo AspireHyundai XcentVolkswagen Ameo
Type1199cc, 3-cyls1199cc, 4-cyls1197cc, 4-cyls1196cc, 4-cyls/ 1499cc, 4-cyls1197cc, 4-cyls1198cc, 3-cyls
Power85hp at 6000rpm88hp/90hp at 6000rpm84.3hp at 6000rpm88hp at 6300rpm/ 112hp at 6300rpm83hp at 6000rpm75hp at 5400rpm
Torque114Nm at 3500rpm109Nm/110Nm at 4500rpm115Nm at 4000rpm112Nm at 4000rpm/ 136Nm at 4250rpm114Nm at 4000rpm110Nm at 3750Nm
Gearbox5-speed manual5-speed manual/ CVT5-speed manual/ 4-speed auto5-speed manual/ 6-speed DCT auto5-speed manual/ 4-speed auto5-speed manual

 All motors come paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with the Amaze, Dzire and Xcent getting an automatic gearbox option. The Aspire, on the other hand, is available with a second 112hp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that comes paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.
 

