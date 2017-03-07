Tata Tigor sedan showcased in Geneva

The special-edition Tigor is powered by a 85hp 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that's shared with the Tiago.

1
photo
Tata Tigor sedan showcased in Geneva
Mar 7, 2017
Tata Motors has its upcoming compact sedan Tigor at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. Earlier known by its project name, Kite 5, the Tigor is the compact sedan version of the Tiago hatchback that's currently on sale.

The Tigor is being showcased in a special 'Geneva Edition' version at the show. The front grille of the sedan features a chrome strip that extends into the projector headlamps to give the car an upmarket look. The rear section of the Tigor gets a sporty appearance, complete with LED tail-lamps. The swooping roof flows almost coupé-like into the boot section; it's a look Tata’s marketers call ‘Styleback’.

On the inside, Tata’s enhanced focus on in-car connectivity and entertainment is evident as the Tigor comes equipped with a touchscreen system, as on the Zest, Bolt and Hexa. The system, developed jointly with Harman, gets eight speakers and features park assist functionality as well as a rear camera.

The Tigor showcased at the Geneva motor show is powered by a 85hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine shared with the Tiago. Upon launch in India, the Tigor is likely to come with an option of a 70hp 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel. Both engines will be mated to five-speed manual gearboxes as standard with automated manual transmissions expected as options.

The Tigor will be launched in India on March 29, and the car's unique positioning in the crowded compact sedan segment in India should work in Tata’s favour. The Tigor shares space at the Geneva motor show with a special edition of Tata’s upcoming SUV, the Nexon.

Tata Motors also unveiled a two-seat, mid-engine sportscar called Racemo, which is the first product from the manufacturer's exclusive sub-brand Tamo. 

EngineRevotron 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol
Wheelbase 2450mm
Length 3992mm
Width1677mm
Height1537mm

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  tata, tigor
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
475hp Audi Q8 Sport concept revealed in Geneva
The Q8 Sport will act as a range-topping model in Audi’s new Q8...
1 hour ago   6 pictures
Tata Nexon showcased in Geneva
Powered by new four-cylinder 1.5-litre diesel engine; India launch scheduled...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Tata Tigor sedan showcased in Geneva
The special-edition Tigor is powered by a 85hp 1.2-litre Revotron petrol...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Tata Racemo sportscar unveiled in Geneva
From sub-brand Tamo, mid-engine 190hp Racemo is showroom-bound; features new...
3 hours ago   1 picture
Renault Kwid Climber 1.0 ready for launch
The rugged-looking Kwid gets an altered front bumper, revised interiors and...
5 hours ago   3 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  11%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  65%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  3%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  21%
TOTAL VOTES: 1008

Vote now
View previous Polls »