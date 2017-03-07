Tata Tigor sedan showcased at Geneva

The special-edition Tigor is powered by a 85hp 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that's shared with the Tiago.

Share Tweet 794 views

Tata Motors has its upcoming compact sedan Tigor at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. Earlier known by its project name, Kite 5, the Tigor is the compact sedan version of the Tiago hatchback that's currently on sale.

The Tigor is being showcased in a special 'Geneva Edition' version at the show. The front grille of the sedan features a chrome strip that extends into the projector headlamps to give the car an upmarket look. The rear section of the Tigor gets a sporty appearance, complete with LED tail-lamps. The swooping roof flows almost coupé-like into the boot section; it's a look Tata’s marketers call ‘Styleback’.

On the inside, Tata’s enhanced focus on in-car connectivity and entertainment is evident as the Tigor comes equipped with a touchscreen system, as on the Zest, Bolt and Hexa. The system, developed jointly with Harman, gets eight speakers and features park assist functionality as well as a rear camera.

The Tigor showcased at the Geneva motor show is powered by a 85hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine shared with the Tiago. Upon launch in India, the Tigor is likely to come with an option of a 70hp 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel. Both engines will be mated to five-speed manual gearboxes as standard with automated manual transmissions expected as options.

The Tigor will be launched in India on March 29, and the car's unique positioning in the crowded compact sedan segment in India should work in Tata’s favour. The Tigor shares space at the Geneva motor show with a special edition of Tata’s upcoming SUV, the Nexon.

Tata Motors also unveiled a two-seat, mid-engine sportscar called Racemo, which is the first product from the manufacturer's exclusive sub-brand Tamo.

Share Tweet 794 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus