Tata Tigor price, variants explained

The Tigor is available in four variants with the option of a petrol and diesel engine; price range from Rs 4.70 lakh to 7.09 lakh

Share Tweet 21,086 views

Tata’s latest compact sedan, the Tigor is based on the Tiago with much of its design and interior shared with its hatchback sibling.

The front-end design of the Tigor is similar to the Tiago but with a few minor differences, while from the B-pillar that styling is all new. The rear doors are new, the roofline is steeply raked, and the neatly integrated boot and the flowing C-pillar give the car an almost coupé-like profile.

The interiors too bear a strong resemblance to the Tiago's but with a lower-set rear seat to improve headroom, a more reclined rear backrest and larger integrated headrests.

Powering the Tigor is the same family of three-cylinder petrol and diesel engines that debuted in the Tiago. The petrol motor is the 85hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Revotron unit while the diesel unit is the 70hp, 1.05-litre Revotorq engine. Both units come paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The Tiago is available in four variants –XE, XT, XZ and XZ (O) – in both petrol and diesel guises. Here is the equipment you get on each variant:

Tata Tigor XE (Petrol: Rs 4.70 lakh; Diesel: 5.60 lakh)

Air conditioning

Power steering

Drive modes

LED tail-lamp inserts

Tata Tigor XT (Petrol: 5.41 lakh; Diesel: 6.31 lakh)

ConnectNext infotainment system

Remote locking

ABS

Rear parking sensors

Driver seat height adjust

Power windows

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Multi-function steering

Tata Tigor XZ (Petrol: 5.90 lakh; Diesel: 6.80 lakh)

Projector headlamps

Alloy wheels (15-inch petrol; 14-inch diesel)

Dual airbags

Electric boot unlock

Body-coloured air vent finish

Tata Tigor XZ(O) (Petrol: 6.19 lakh; Diesel: 7.09 lakh)

ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system

Voice command

Video and image playback

Auto climate control

Reverse camera

In terms of equipment, the base Tigor is rather sparkly equipped though all variants from the XT up feature good levels of equipment with the touchscreen infotainment system only offered on the top XZ(O) trim only. ABS is only available from the mid-level ZT trim onwards while only the top XZ and XZ(O) trims gets dual airbags.

Tata Tigor petrol vs rivals prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Tata Tigor Maruti Dzire Hyundai Xcent Ford Figo Aspire Volkswagen Ameo Tata Zest Honda Amaze XE - Rs 4.70 lakh LXI Opt - Rs 5.36 lakh Base - Rs 5.44 lakh Ambiente - Rs 5.40 lakh Trendline - Rs 5.45 lakh XE - Rs 5.24 lakh E - Rs 5.53 lakh XT - Rs 5.41 lakh LXI Opt(O) - Rs 5.52 lakh S - Rs 6.16 lakh Trend - Rs 5.90 lakh Comfortline - Rs 6.22 lakh XM - Rs 5.90 lakh E(O) - Rs 5.65 lakh XZ - Rs 5.90 lakh VXI - Rs 5.99 lakh S A/T - Rs 6.91 lakh Titanium - Rs 6.00 lakh Highline - Rs 7.31 lakh XMS - Rs 6.10 lakh S - Rs 6.00 lakh XZ(O) - Rs 6.19 lakh VXI(O) - Rs 6.27 lakh SX - Rs 6.48 lakh 1.5 Titanium A/T - Rs 8.29 lakh --- XT - Rs 6.69 lakh S(O) - Rs 6.43 lakh --- VXI A/T - Rs 6.87 lakh SX(O) - Rs 7.17 lakh Titanium+ - Rs 6.89 lakh --- --- S CVT - Rs 7.43 lakh --- VXI(O) A/T - Rs 7.07 lakh --- --- --- --- S(O) CVT - Rs 7.55 lakh --- ZXI - Rs 7.03 lakh --- --- --- --- SX - Rs 7.04 lakh --- --- --- --- --- --- VX - Rs 7.43 lakh --- --- --- --- --- --- VX CVT - Rs 8.43 lakh

Tata Tigor diesel vs rivals prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Tata Tigor Maruti Dzire Hyundai Xcent Ford Figo Aspire Volkswagen Ameo Tata Zest Honda Amaze XE - Rs 5.60 lakh LDI - Rs 6.16 lakh Base - Rs 6.31 lakh Ambiente - Rs 6.50 lakh Trendline - Rs 6.56 lakh XE - Rs 6.27 lakh E - Rs 6.66 lakh XT - Rs 6.31 lakh LDI(O) - Rs 6.36 lakh S - Rs 7.05 lakh Trend - Rs 7.00 lakh Comfortline - Rs 7.61 lakh XM - Rs 7.01 lakh E(O) - Rs 6.78 lakh XZ - Rs 6.80 lakh VDI - Rs 7.10 lakh SX - Rs 7.39 lakh Titanium - Rs 7.22 lakh Comfortline DSG - Rs 8.78 lakh XMS - Rs 7.28 lakh S - Rs 7.54 lakh XZ(O) - Rs 7.09 lakh VDI(O) - Rs 7.22 lakh SX(O) - Rs 8.08 lakh Titanium+ - Rs 7.99 lakh Highline - Rs 8.44 lakh XMA - Rs 7.84 lakh S(O) - Rs 7.66 lakh --- ZDI - Rs 8.08 lakh --- --- Highline DSG - Rs 9.62 lakh XT - Rs 7.88 lakh SX - Rs 8.06 lakh --- ZDI AMT - Rs 8.58 lakh --- --- --- XTA - Rs 8.68 lakh SX(O) - Rs 8.44 lakh

More on the Tata Tigor



Read our launch report

Tata Tigor review

Tata Tigor vs rivals: Specifications comparison

Tata Tigor image gallery

Share Tweet 21,086 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus