Tata Tigor price, variants explained
By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 29, 2017

Tata’s latest compact sedan, the Tigor is based on the Tiago with much of its design and interior shared with its hatchback sibling.

The front-end design of the Tigor is similar to the Tiago but with a few minor differences, while from the B-pillar that styling is all new. The rear doors are new, the roofline is steeply raked, and the neatly integrated boot and the flowing C-pillar give the car an almost coupé-like profile.

The interiors too bear a strong resemblance to the Tiago's but with a lower-set rear seat to improve headroom, a more reclined rear backrest and larger integrated headrests.

Powering the Tigor is the same family of three-cylinder petrol and diesel engines that debuted in the Tiago. The petrol motor is the 85hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Revotron unit while the diesel unit is the 70hp, 1.05-litre Revotorq engine. Both units come paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

 The Tiago is available in four variants –XE, XT, XZ and XZ (O) – in both petrol and diesel guises. Here is the equipment you get on each variant:

Tata Tigor XE (Petrol: Rs 4.70 lakh; Diesel: 5.60 lakh)

Air conditioning
Power steering
Drive modes
LED tail-lamp inserts

Tata Tigor XT (Petrol: 5.41 lakh; Diesel: 6.31 lakh)

ConnectNext infotainment system
Remote locking
ABS
Rear parking sensors
Driver seat height adjust
Power windows
Electric adjust wing mirrors
Multi-function steering

Tata Tigor XZ (Petrol: 5.90 lakh; Diesel: 6.80 lakh)

Projector headlamps
Alloy wheels (15-inch petrol; 14-inch diesel)
Dual airbags
Electric boot unlock
Body-coloured air vent finish

Tata Tigor XZ(O) (Petrol: 6.19 lakh; Diesel: 7.09 lakh)

ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system
Voice command
Video and image playback
Auto climate control
Reverse camera

In terms of equipment, the base Tigor is rather sparkly equipped though all variants from the XT up feature good levels of equipment with the touchscreen infotainment system only offered on the top XZ(O) trim only. ABS is only available from the mid-level ZT trim onwards while only the top XZ and XZ(O) trims gets dual airbags.

Tata Tigor petrol vs rivals prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Tata TigorMaruti DzireHyundai XcentFord Figo AspireVolkswagen AmeoTata ZestHonda Amaze
XE - Rs 4.70 lakhLXI Opt - Rs 5.36 lakhBase - Rs 5.44 lakhAmbiente - Rs 5.40 lakhTrendline - Rs 5.45 lakhXE - Rs 5.24 lakhE - Rs 5.53 lakh
XT - Rs 5.41 lakhLXI Opt(O) - Rs 5.52 lakhS - Rs 6.16 lakhTrend - Rs 5.90 lakhComfortline - Rs 6.22 lakhXM - Rs 5.90 lakhE(O) - Rs 5.65 lakh
XZ - Rs 5.90 lakhVXI - Rs 5.99 lakhS A/T - Rs 6.91 lakhTitanium - Rs 6.00 lakhHighline - Rs 7.31 lakhXMS - Rs 6.10 lakh S - Rs 6.00 lakh
XZ(O) - Rs 6.19 lakhVXI(O) - Rs 6.27 lakhSX - Rs 6.48 lakh1.5 Titanium A/T - Rs 8.29 lakh---XT - Rs 6.69 lakhS(O) - Rs 6.43 lakh
---VXI A/T - Rs 6.87 lakhSX(O) - Rs 7.17 lakhTitanium+ - Rs 6.89 lakh------S CVT - Rs 7.43 lakh
---VXI(O) A/T - Rs 7.07 lakh------------S(O) CVT - Rs 7.55 lakh
---ZXI - Rs 7.03 lakh------------SX - Rs 7.04 lakh
------------------VX - Rs 7.43 lakh
------------------VX CVT - Rs 8.43 lakh

Tata Tigor diesel vs rivals prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Tata TigorMaruti DzireHyundai XcentFord Figo AspireVolkswagen AmeoTata ZestHonda Amaze
XE - Rs 5.60 lakhLDI - Rs 6.16 lakhBase - Rs 6.31 lakhAmbiente - Rs 6.50 lakhTrendline - Rs 6.56 lakhXE - Rs 6.27 lakhE - Rs 6.66 lakh
XT - Rs 6.31 lakhLDI(O) - Rs 6.36 lakhS - Rs 7.05 lakhTrend - Rs 7.00 lakhComfortline - Rs 7.61 lakhXM - Rs 7.01 lakhE(O) - Rs 6.78 lakh
XZ - Rs 6.80 lakhVDI - Rs 7.10 lakhSX - Rs 7.39 lakhTitanium - Rs 7.22 lakhComfortline DSG - Rs 8.78 lakhXMS - Rs 7.28 lakhS - Rs 7.54 lakh
XZ(O) - Rs 7.09 lakhVDI(O) - Rs 7.22 lakhSX(O) - Rs 8.08 lakhTitanium+ - Rs 7.99 lakhHighline - Rs 8.44 lakhXMA - Rs 7.84 lakhS(O) - Rs 7.66 lakh
---ZDI - Rs 8.08 lakh------Highline DSG - Rs 9.62 lakhXT - Rs 7.88 lakhSX - Rs 8.06 lakh
---ZDI AMT - Rs 8.58 lakh---------XTA - Rs 8.68 lakhSX(O) - Rs 8.44 lakh


