Tata Tigor launched at Rs 4.7 lakh

The Tigor comes with a 85hp petrol and a 70hp diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tata has launched its third compact sedan, the Tigor (pronounced Tee-gor) at a starting price of Rs 4.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the Tiago, the Tigor shares much of its design and engines with its hatchback sibling but rather than just tacking on a traditional boot, Tata has opted for a more flowing design, branded by the company as ‘Styleback.’ The result of that is a more coupé-like roofline and new rear doors. The Tigor also gets a 50mm longer wheelbase than its hatchback sibling and, at 419 litres, has the biggest boot in the segment.

In the cabin, the layout mirrors that of the Tiago but with a few minor differences. The rear seat is set lower to free up headroom while the backrest has been reclined further. The Tigor also gets added equipment with the inclusion of a rear centre armrest with integrated cupholders, the Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system from other newer Tata models, a new auto climate control system and a reverse camera. The petrol models additionally get new diamond cut 15-inch alloy wheels on the top trim level while the diesel shares the 14-inch alloy wheels with the Tiago.

The compact sedan gets the same 85hp, 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol motor and the 70hp 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, like on the Tiago. The option of an AMT gearbox is expected as well but at a later stage.

Being based on the smaller Tiago, the Tigor is very competitively priced with its base model undercutting the segment by Rs 50,000. At present, the compact sedan segment isn't the hot segment it once was, and Tata says that most people find the models unattractive due to the odd proportions. So with the new 'Styleback' design and the attractive pricing, the carmaker is hoping to rev up sales in the segment it created.





Tata Tigor petrol vs rivals prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Tata Tigor Maruti Dzire Hyundai Xcent Ford Figo Aspire Volkswagen Ameo Tata Zest Honda Amaze XE - Rs 4.70 lakh LXI Opt - Rs 5.36 lakh Base - Rs 5.44 lakh Ambiente - Rs 5.40 lakh Trendline - Rs 5.45 lakh XE - Rs 5.24 lakh E - Rs 5.53 lakh XT - Rs 5.41 lakh LXI Opt(O) - Rs 5.52 lakh S - Rs 6.16 lakh Trend - Rs 5.90 lakh Comfortline - Rs 6.22 lakh XM - Rs 5.90 lakh E(O) - Rs 5.65 lakh XZ - Rs 5.90 lakh VXI - Rs 5.99 lakh S A/T - Rs 6.91 lakh Titanium - Rs 6.00 lakh Highline - Rs 7.31 lakh XMS - Rs 6.10 lakh S - Rs 6.00 lakh XZ(O) - Rs 6.19 lakh VXI(O) - Rs 6.27 lakh SX - Rs 6.48 lakh 1.5 Titanium A/T - Rs 8.29 lakh --- XT - Rs 6.69 lakh S(O) - Rs 6.43 lakh --- VXI A/T - Rs 6.87 lakh SX(O) - Rs 7.17 lakh Titanium+ - Rs 6.89 lakh --- --- S CVT - Rs 7.43 lakh --- VXI(O) A/T - Rs 7.07 lakh --- --- --- --- S(O) CVT - Rs 7.55 lakh --- ZXI - Rs 7.03 lakh --- --- --- --- SX - Rs 7.04 lakh --- --- --- --- --- --- VX - Rs 7.43 lakh --- --- --- --- --- --- VX CVT - Rs 8.43 lakh

Tata Tigor diesel vs rivals prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Tata Tigor Maruti Dzire Hyundai Xcent Ford Figo Aspire Volkswagen Ameo Tata Zest Honda Amaze XE - Rs 5.60 lakh LDI - Rs 6.16 lakh Base - Rs 6.31 lakh Ambiente - Rs 6.50 lakh Trendline - Rs 6.56 lakh XE - Rs 6.27 lakh E - Rs 6.66 lakh XT - Rs 6.31 lakh LDI(O) - Rs 6.36 lakh S - Rs 7.05 lakh Trend - Rs 7.00 lakh Comfortline - Rs 7.61 lakh XM - Rs 7.01 lakh E(O) - Rs 6.78 lakh XZ - Rs 6.80 lakh VDI - Rs 7.10 lakh SX - Rs 7.39 lakh Titanium - Rs 7.22 lakh Comfortline DSG - Rs 8.78 lakh XMS - Rs 7.28 lakh S - Rs 7.54 lakh XZ(O) - Rs 7.09 lakh VDI(O) - Rs 7.22 lakh SX(O) - Rs 8.08 lakh Titanium+ - Rs 7.99 lakh Highline - Rs 8.44 lakh XMA - Rs 7.84 lakh S(O) - Rs 7.66 lakh --- ZDI - Rs 8.08 lakh --- --- Highline DSG - Rs 9.62 lakh XT - Rs 7.88 lakh SX - Rs 8.06 lakh --- ZDI AMT - Rs 8.58 lakh --- --- --- XTA - Rs 8.68 lakh SX(O) - Rs 8.44 lakh

