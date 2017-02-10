Tata Tigor compact sedan to launch soon

Alongside the new Tigor, Tata is also preparing to launch the Tiago AMT in the coming months.

Tata Tigor official sketch.

Following the successful launch of the Tiago hatchback last year, Tata is now preparing to launch its compact sedan sibling. Officailly badged as the Tigor, the all-new compact sedan is set to launch in the coming months

Showcased at last year’s Auto Expo, the Tigor shares much of its exterior styling with its hatchback sibling but with a completely restyled rear to help integrate the sedan’s boot. The interiors too, share much with the Tiago with a familiar dashboard and equipment on offer though Tata is understood to be giving the Tigor additional kit to make it feel more premium as compared to its sibling.

Under the hood, the Tigor will use the same 85hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 70hp 1.05-litre diesel engines as the Tiago with both motors paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. AMT options are also expected.

The Tigor has been called by many as a replacement to the Tata Indigo eCS and will be positioned below the Zest in the sub-four metre sedan segment. The sedan will find a direct rival in the upcoming Chevrolet Beat Essentia compact sedan when it is launched.

Tata is also set to expand its Tiago line-up this year with the introduction of new AMT variants. Tata has been testing the Tiago AMT for some time now with the car originally expected to have launched in September last year.

While Tata is expected to offer the AMT gearbox on both the petrol and diesel Tiagos, it is the petrol AMT that will be the first to launch.

Under the hood, the Tiago AMT will carry forward the same three-cylinder petrol engine developing 85hp, but the motor will now be paired with a five-speed automated manual gearbox. Outright performance though isn’t likely to be as good as the manual with AMT-equipped variants expected to be anywhere between one and two seconds slower than their manual counterpart.

Tata is likely to offer the AMT gearbox option from the mid-level XM trim as seen on other models in its line-up. Expect pricing to come at a premium as compared to the equivalent manual model with a launch to happen soon.

Tata is also working on a hot hatchback iteration of the Tiago which is set to be powered by a turbocharged iteration of the standard car’s 1.2-litre petrol motor.

