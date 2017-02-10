Tata Tigor compact sedan to launch soon

Alongside the new Tigor, Tata is also preparing to launch the Tiago AMT in the coming months.

1
photo
Tata Tigor compact sedan to launch soon

Tata Tigor official sketch.

By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 10, 2017

Following the successful launch of the Tiago hatchback last year, Tata is now preparing to launch its compact sedan sibling. Officailly badged as the Tigor, the all-new compact sedan is set to launch in the coming months

Showcased at last year’s Auto Expo, the Tigor shares much of its exterior styling with its hatchback sibling but with a completely restyled rear to help integrate the sedan’s boot. The interiors too, share much with the Tiago with a familiar dashboard and equipment on offer though Tata is understood to be giving the Tigor additional kit to make it feel more premium as compared to its sibling.

Under the hood, the Tigor will use the same 85hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 70hp 1.05-litre diesel engines as the Tiago with both motors paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. AMT options are also expected.

The Tigor has been called by many as a replacement to the Tata Indigo eCS and will be positioned below the Zest in the sub-four metre sedan segment. The sedan will find a direct rival in the upcoming Chevrolet Beat Essentia compact sedan when it is launched.

Tata is also set to expand its Tiago line-up this year with the introduction of new AMT variants. Tata has been testing the Tiago AMT for some time now with the car originally expected to have launched in September last year.

While Tata is expected to offer the AMT gearbox on both the petrol and diesel Tiagos, it is the petrol AMT that will be the first to launch.

Under the hood, the Tiago AMT will carry forward the same three-cylinder petrol engine developing 85hp, but the motor will now be paired with a five-speed automated manual gearbox. Outright performance though isn’t likely to be as good as the manual with AMT-equipped variants expected to be anywhere between one and two seconds slower than their manual counterpart.

Tata is likely to offer the AMT gearbox option from the mid-level XM trim as seen on other models in its line-up. Expect pricing to come at a premium as compared to the equivalent manual model with a launch to happen soon.

Tata is also working on a hot hatchback iteration of the Tiago which is set to be powered by a turbocharged iteration of the standard car’s 1.2-litre petrol motor.

Also read

Tata Tigor: What to expect

Tata Tiago review

IFrame

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  tata, tigor
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Tata Tigor official sketch.
Trending Now
Latest News
Tata Tigor compact sedan to launch soon
Alongside the new Tigor, Tata is also preparing to launch the Tiago AMT in...
13 minutes ago   1 picture
Upcoming new bikes for 2017
Motorcyclist enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in 2017. We take you...
13 hours ago   1 picture
New cars for 2017: Upcoming sedans
Here is an exhaustive list of all the new sedans due to be launched over the...
13 hours ago   1 picture
Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,288
The SR150 Race features MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with an...
14 hours ago   1 picture
All-new Hyundai Verna coming to India this year
2017 Hyundai Verna to rival the likes of the updated Honda City, Ciaz, Vento...
14 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1595

Vote now
View previous Polls »