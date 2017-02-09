Tata Tigor compact sedan teased

Referred to as the Kite 5 until now, the upcoming Tigor compact sedan will rival Hyundai Xcent and upcoming Chevrolet Beat Essentia.

Share Tweet 5,134 views

Tata Tigor official sketch.

Tata's upcoming Tiago-based compact sedan (previously known by its internal codename Kite 5) has been named Tigor.

The carmaker had showcased the compact sedan last year at the 2016 Auto Expo. The Tigor is styled like the Tiago up to the C-pillar, but gets a neatly integrated boot, unlike some of the other compact sedans.



Here are some more details of the much-awaited Tata Tigor compact sedan:

Exterior

The Tigor features a chrome strip that extends between its tail-lights and an LED stop lamp at the top of the rear windscreen.

Interiors

The Tigor shares its dashboard with the Tiago, so you can expect the same interior quality. It will get additional features such as a reverse camera, larger alloy wheels, a rear-centre armrest, climate control and a Harman audio system with Bluetooth, USB and Aux ports. Top-spec trims will also come with a touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one seen on the Hexa. The cabin also appears to be quite spacious. The highlight, however, is the 420 litres of boot space, making it the best in class.

Engine and gearbox combo

The Tigor is mechanically identical to the Tiago, so expect the same engine and gearbox combos. The 1.2 Revotron petrol is good for 85hp and the 1.05 Revotorq diesel is good for 70hp. At launch, the Kite 5 is likely to get a five-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, with AMT versions expected sometime later.

Pricing and competitors

Likely to be priced in the range of Rs 4-6.5 lakh, the Tigor will be slotted slightly below the other models in the segment, except the upcoming Chevrolet Beat Essentia which is set to be launched in 2017.

Share Tweet 5,134 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus