Tata Tigor compact sedan teased

Referred to as the Kite 5 until now, the upcoming Tigor compact sedan will rival Hyundai Xcent and upcoming Chevrolet Beat Essentia.

1
photo
Tata Tigor compact sedan teased

Tata Tigor official sketch.

Feb 9, 2017

Tata's upcoming Tiago-based compact sedan (previously known by its internal codename Kite 5) has been named Tigor.

The carmaker had showcased the compact sedan last year at the 2016 Auto Expo. The Tigor is styled like the Tiago up to the C-pillar, but gets a neatly integrated boot, unlike some of the other compact sedans. 

Here are some more details of the much-awaited Tata Tigor compact sedan:

Exterior

The Tigor features a chrome strip that extends between its tail-lights and an LED stop lamp at the top of the rear windscreen.

Interiors

The Tigor shares its dashboard with the Tiago, so you can expect the same interior quality. It will get additional features such as a reverse camera, larger alloy wheels, a rear-centre armrest, climate control and a Harman audio system with Bluetooth, USB and Aux ports. Top-spec trims will also come with a touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one seen on the Hexa. The cabin also appears to be quite spacious. The highlight, however, is the 420 litres of boot space, making it the best in class.

Engine and gearbox combo

The Tigor is mechanically identical to the Tiago, so expect the same engine and gearbox combos. The 1.2 Revotron petrol is good for 85hp and the 1.05 Revotorq diesel is good for 70hp. At launch, the Kite 5 is likely to get a five-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, with AMT versions expected sometime later.

Pricing and competitors

Likely to be priced in the range of Rs 4-6.5 lakh, the Tigor will be slotted slightly below the other models in the segment, except the upcoming Chevrolet Beat Essentia which is set to be launched in 2017.

 

 

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  tata tigor, tigor compact sedan, tata tiago amt
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Tata Tigor official sketch.
Trending Now
Latest News
Tata Tigor compact sedan teased
Referred to as the Kite 5 until now, the upcoming Tigor compact sedan will...
34 minutes ago   1 picture
Aprilia SR150 Race launch today
SR150 Race to get Moto GP-inspired graphics along with red cosmetic bits.
1 hour ago   1 picture
Bugatti Veyron designer and Skoda design chief Jozef Kaban moves to BMW
The Slovakian will join BMW as head of design operations, while his...
2 hours ago   1 picture
245hp Skoda Octavia vRS 245 to debut at Geneva
Producing 15hp more than before, the vRS 245 is the most powerful Octavia...
4 hours ago   3 pictures
Volkswagen faces lawsuit from major German customer
Duetsche See, the first company to challenge VW over dieselgate, is taking...
5 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1557

Vote now
View previous Polls »