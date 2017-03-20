Tata Tigor bookings open

All-new Tigor compact sedan gets a 1.05-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol motor; to launch on March 29th, 2017.

Tata is gearing up to introduce its next product in the Indian market, the Tigor compact sedan, and has just begun accepting bookings with the booking amount set at Rs 5,000. The Tigor shares most of its body parts and interior with the Tiago hatchback but also gets additional features and a neatly integrated tail section. The compact sedan will be launched in India on March 29, 2017, and based on the small hatchback, the Tiago, it is expected to offer good value.

Here's a look at the specifications and equipment list of the upcoming compact sedan.

Specifications:

Length: 3,992mm

Width: 1,677mm

Height: 1,537mm

Wheelbase: 2,450mm

Ground clearance: 170mm

Fuel Tank capacity: 35 litres

Boot size: 419 litres

Suspension (Front): McPherson Strut with coil spring.

(Rear): Twist-beam with dual-path strut.

Brakes: (Front) Disc

(Rear) Drum

Petrol details



Type: 1,199cc, three-cylinder petrol

Power: 85hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 114Nm at 3,500rpm

Gearbox: Five-speed manual

Kerb weight: 1,062kg

Tyre size: 175/60 R15



Diesel details



Type: 1,047cc, three-cylinder diesel

Power: 70hp at 4,000rpm

Torque: 140Nm at 1,800-3,000rpm

Gearbox: Five-speed manual

Kerb weight: 1,130kg

Tyre size: 175/65 R14



Safety features

ABS with EBD

Dual front airbags

Infotainment system



The Tigor will make use of a Harman infotainment system that comes with four speakers, four tweeters, Aux/USB/Bluetooth along with steering-mounted controls. It also features an app-based navigation system for Android devices.

Image gallery

Also read: 2017 Tata Tigor review

