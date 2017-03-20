Tata Tigor bookings open

Tata is gearing up to introduce its next product in the Indian market, the Tigor compact sedan, and has just begun accepting bookings with the booking amount set at Rs 5,000. The Tigor shares most of its body parts and interior with the Tiago hatchback but also gets additional features and a neatly integrated tail section. The compact sedan will be launched in India on March 29, 2017, and based on the small hatchback, the Tiago, it is expected to offer good value.

Here's a look at the specifications and equipment list of the upcoming compact sedan.

Specifications:

Length: 3,992mm
Width: 1,677mm
Height: 1,537mm
Wheelbase: 2,450mm
Ground clearance: 170mm
Fuel Tank capacity: 35 litres
Boot size: 419 litres
Suspension (Front): McPherson Strut with coil spring.
                    (Rear): Twist-beam with dual-path strut.  

Brakes: (Front) Disc
(Rear) Drum       

Petrol details

Type: 1,199cc, three-cylinder petrol
Power: 85hp at 6,000rpm
Torque: 114Nm at 3,500rpm
Gearbox: Five-speed manual
Kerb weight: 1,062kg
Tyre size: 175/60 R15 

Diesel details

Type: 1,047cc, three-cylinder diesel
Power: 70hp at 4,000rpm
Torque: 140Nm at 1,800-3,000rpm
Gearbox: Five-speed manual
Kerb weight: 1,130kg
Tyre size: 175/65 R14

Safety features

ABS with EBD
Dual front airbags

Infotainment system

The Tigor will make use of a Harman infotainment system that comes with four speakers, four tweeters, Aux/USB/Bluetooth along with steering-mounted controls. It also features an app-based navigation system for Android devices.

Image gallery

