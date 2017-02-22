Tata Tiago petrol AMT to come in two variants

Tata is expected to offer the AMT gearbox option on the top XZ and XT trims only; it will be a five-speed unit paired to the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine.

1
photo
Tata Tiago petrol AMT to come in two variants
By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 22, 2017

As per the latest details surfaced online, Tata’s soon-to-be launched Tiago petrol AMT is expected to be offered in the top two variants only.

We had been the first to report that Tata was planning to add an AMT gearbox option on the petrol and diesel Tiago, with the former set to be the first to launch. Now with the launch nearing, details leaked online suggest that Tata will be offering the Tiago petrol AMT on the top XT and XZ trims.

The AMT gearbox will be a five-speed unit and will be paired to the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine from the standard Tiago.

Pictures of test mules have revealed no cosmetic changes to the AMT model apart from the interior getting a different gearlever.

The Tiago AMT will rival the likes of the Maruti Celerio AMT and will be Tata’s third model to be offered with an AMT gearbox after the Nano and the Zest. Expect prices of the Tiago AMT to be at a premium over its manual equivalent.

Tata is also preparing to launch its all-new Tiago-based compact sedan, the Tigor, soon. The Tigor will share its mechanicals with the Tiago and, thus, could also receive the AMT gearbox option.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  tata tiago amt
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti SHVS line-up crosses one lakh sales milestone
Maruti achieves the sales milestone 18 months after launching its first...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Tata Tiago petrol AMT to come in two variants
Tata is expected to offer the AMT gearbox option on the top XZ and XT trims...
1 hour ago   1 picture
New Range Rover Velar to slot in between Evoque and Sport
Sporty five-seat luxury SUV to take on Porsche Macan and Jaguar F-Pace; the...
3 hours ago   3 pictures
Renault reveals its 2017 F1 car
With the RS17, Renault is aiming to bounce back from a dismal 2016 F1 season...
4 hours ago   2 pictures
Maruti’s test facility to drive global product development
Built over 600 acres, Maruti's new facility in Rohtak gets state-of-the-art...
4 hours ago   4 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  55%
TOTAL VOTES: 2279

Vote now
View previous Polls »