Tata Tiago petrol AMT to come in two variants

Tata is expected to offer the AMT gearbox option on the top XZ and XT trims only; it will be a five-speed unit paired to the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Share Tweet 426 views

As per the latest details surfaced online, Tata’s soon-to-be launched Tiago petrol AMT is expected to be offered in the top two variants only.

We had been the first to report that Tata was planning to add an AMT gearbox option on the petrol and diesel Tiago, with the former set to be the first to launch. Now with the launch nearing, details leaked online suggest that Tata will be offering the Tiago petrol AMT on the top XT and XZ trims.

The AMT gearbox will be a five-speed unit and will be paired to the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine from the standard Tiago.

Pictures of test mules have revealed no cosmetic changes to the AMT model apart from the interior getting a different gearlever.

The Tiago AMT will rival the likes of the Maruti Celerio AMT and will be Tata’s third model to be offered with an AMT gearbox after the Nano and the Zest. Expect prices of the Tiago AMT to be at a premium over its manual equivalent.

Tata is also preparing to launch its all-new Tiago-based compact sedan, the Tigor, soon. The Tigor will share its mechanicals with the Tiago and, thus, could also receive the AMT gearbox option.

Share Tweet 426 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus