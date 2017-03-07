Tata Tamo to launch hatchback and coupe crossover

In addition to the Racemo sports coupé, Tata's MOFlex platform will soon spawn an ultra-compact city-friendly hatchback and a coupé-styled crossover

Tata Tamo to launch hatchback and coupe crossover
Mar 7, 2017

At the Racemo unveil in Geneva, Tata Motors confirmed that the MOFlex platform that underpins the sports coupé will be used for other vehicles including a hatchback and an SUV.

A video on Tamo's website shows three body styles labelled ‘Move’ – a hatchback, ‘Fun’ – an SUV, and ‘Race’ which is the Racemo sports coupé. The hatchback is seen as a graphical representation that points to ultra-compact city-friendly dimensions. Apart from that, not much is known about the car.

Also seen is another graphical representation of the ‘Fun’ vehicle which has coupé-styled crossover proportions. A clear shot of the actual vehicle shows a tight side section with the side door, and both front and rear wheel arches visible. The styling of the crossover is very similar to the Racemo sports coupé but with different outer rear-view mirrors.  

The modular MoFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform helps underpin various vehicle types along with a quicker time to market. 

Tata Tamo to launch hatchback and coupe crossover
