Tata Nexon showcased in Geneva

Powered by new four-cylinder 1.5-litre diesel engine; India launch scheduled for later this year

Tata Motors today showcased a special edition of the Nexon compact SUV at the 87th Geneva motor show. The SUV was showcased along with the Tigor compact sedan as well as the Racemo sportscar from sub-brand Tamo at the carmaker’s pavilion.

The sub-four-metre SUV, also showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 in near production-ready guise, has kept much of the 2014 concept’s striking design essence. Dubbed ‘Geneva Edition’, the Nexon features a prominent grille and projector headlamps with DRLs that stretch back over the bonnet. The tail lamps are LED and the vehicle features a contrast colour tone. Lending the SUV a sporty look are 17-inch alloy wheels as well as integrated roof rails.

Just like the exterior, the sleek design theme continues in the cabin. The dashboard design is stylish and the interiors use premium materials. There are plenty of storage areas, including bottle and cup holders, handbag hangers along with laptop and iPad trays. Other features include automatic climate control with rear AC vents to improve rear passenger comfort.

As with the Tigor, the Nexon also features an infotainment system that has been developed jointly with Harman. There is a dash-top-mounted 6.5-inch touchscreen unit which includes features such as voice command recognition.

The Nexon complies with all upcoming safety regulations in India, according to the carmaker. It comes equipped with front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mounts at the rear. There is also a rear-view camera interface with an in-built touchscreen infotainment system.

The SUV showcased at the motor show comes equipped with a four-cylinder 1.5-litre diesel engine. Upon launch in India, Tata is likely to offer an option of a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both engines will be mated to a new six-speed manual gearbox.

Tata will aim to stand out of the crowd with the Nexon when it launches later this year in the hugely competitive compact SUV segment. It will be up against the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra TUV300.

Engine 1.5-litre four cylinder Revotorq diesel Wheelbase 2498mm Length 3995mm Width 1811mm Height 1607mm Transmission Six-speed manual Fuel tank capacity 44 litres

