Tata Motors’ Q3 profits down by 96%

Tata Motors CV domestic sales hit by demonetisation; JLR profit after tax falls by 62 percent.

1
photo
Tata Motors&#8217; Q3 profits down by 96%
Feb 16, 2017

Tata Motors, which announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016, has seen its Q3 profit (PAT) fall sharply by 96.20 percent to Rs 112 crore, as against Rs 2,953 crore for Q3 FY2016.

The fall in numbers is a result of lower offtake in domestic CV operations and lower profit from mainstay Jaguar Land Rover. The company has reported consolidated revenues (net of excise) of Rs 67,484 crore as against Rs 70,567 crore for Q3 FY2016. Consolidated profit before tax for Q3 FY2017 is Rs 599 crore, against Rs 3,414 crore for Q3 FY2016.

Tata Motors has said that during Q3 FY2017 (October-December 2016) its commercial vehicle operations “witnessed demand shrinkage due to the demonetisation – the M&HCV segment witnessed major pressure with a fall of 9.0 percent YoY and the LCV segment was overall flat. The passenger vehicles segment grew by 25.4 percent YoY, with the car segment growth of 31.1 percent YoY on the back of continued strong response to the Tiago. Exports grew by 34.6 percent YoY.”

Jaguar Land Rover's Q3 profit down 62 percent    
Jaguar Land Rover reported revenues of £6,537 million (up 13.1 percent YoY), compared to £5,781 million for Q3 FY2016. Operating profit (EBITDA) for the quarter was £611 million (9.3 percent margin), compared to £834 million (14.4 percent margin) for Q3 FY2016.

The company says the operating performance reflects lower wholesale volumes and less favourable product mix partially, offset by favourable market mix (including the runout of the Discovery model); unfavourable variable marketing expense, including the extended 2016 model year runout expenses in the US; higher new-model launch costs; and biennial pay negotiation settlement.

Profit before tax (PBT) was £255 million for Q3 FY2017 (after an exceptional item of £85 million of further recoveries related to the Tianjin losses) compared to £499 million in Q3 FY2016. Profit after Tax (PAT) was £167 million for Q3 FY2017 compared to £440 million in Q3 FY2016, down 62 percent YoY.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  tata motors
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Tata Motors’ Q3 profits down by 96%
Tata Motors CV domestic sales hit by demonetisation; JLR profit after tax...
28 minutes ago   1 picture
Mildly updated Camry hybrid launched at Rs 31.98 lakh
The Camry Hybrid now comes with more features.
1 hour ago   1 picture
2017 Toyota Prius launched at Rs 38.96 lakh
The new Prius is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with...
19 hours ago   1 picture
Jeep Compass to launch with comprehensive line-up
The smallest SUV from Jeep will get petrol, diesel, 4x4 and auto gearbox...
21 hours ago   1 picture
Porsche 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman launched in India
The facelifted Boxster and Cayman are priced at Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63...
22 hours ago   2 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Honda Renault
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  53%
TOTAL VOTES: 1934

Vote now
View previous Polls »