Tata Motors unveils Tamo future mobility brand

Part of carmaker's transformational exercise, Tamo will incubate future-ready scalable platforms for next-gen models

Tata Motors added another dimension to its passenger vehicles business today as it unveiled a new sub-brand called Tamo (short for, probably, Tata Motors or Tata Mobility). The new future mobility brand is part of the carmaker’s transformational exercise as it moves to revamp its brand positioning and improve its product line to align itself for the future in a rapidly changing environment.

In a big move, Tata Motors announced that it will reduce the number of platforms from six presently to just two going ahead but will have more models across more segments. Set to be launched in 2018, both the platforms will have scalability and will be “future ready” to handle hybridisation, advanced connectivity and multiple body styles, according to the company. Interestingly, Tim Leverton, president and head, Advanced and Product Engineering, Tata Motors, said powertrain options will range from high-tech and efficient internal combustion engines to even full electric systems.

“There are 192 brands in India and it is a hyper competitive market. More vehicles from a single platform will be important to stay ahead. It's the most dramatic decade of change in the automotive industry,” said Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business, Tata Motors. The carmaker’s strategy is to deliver seven-eight product variants from both the platforms to achieve greater economies of scale, he added.

Tata Motors announced plans to develop its first sportscar which will be shown as a concept at the 2017 Geneva show on March 7, 2017. Called internally as the Futuro, the two-seater, mid-engined sportscar will be the first model to be launched under the Tamo brand. Further technical details, however, aren’t clear.

The home-grown automaker intends to be among the top three passenger vehicles in India as well as top three in global commercial vehicles market by 2019 – the new brand could springboard the carmaker in that direction.

The new sub-brand was formulated after the carmaker reviewed its existing product portfolio. Tamo will focus on bringing low-volume, low-investment car models to the market, according to a company statement. An internal study by the carmaker pointed towards a huge growth potential and strong demand for hatchbacks and SUVs in the future.

The announcement of the new sub-brand comes at a time when the carmaker has been witnessing a consistent uptick in its sales. Thanks to growing consumer demand for the Tiago hatchback, Tata Motors sold 12,907 passenger vehicles in January which marked 20 percent growth (January 2016: 10,728).

