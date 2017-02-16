Tata Motors, Microsoft partner to develop hi-tech cars

Feb 16, 2017

Tata Motors and Microsoft have announced a strategic agreement aimed at redefining the connected and personalised driving experience for Indian passenger vehicle buyers.

Tata Motors is to leverage Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform technologies that bring together artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities on the global, hyper-scale Azure cloud. This, the companies say, will help create a highly personalised, smart and safer driving experience across the digital and physical worlds.

The first vehicle showcasing the vision for these enhanced driving experiences is to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7 this year. This concept car, billed as the first product from the recently announced TAMO initiative, will utilise Microsoft-enabled functionality like advanced navigation, predictive maintenance, telematics and remote monitoring features.

Commenting on the partnership with Microsoft, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said: “With the aim to develop innovative and technologically leading products, we are using Microsoft’s connected vehicle technologies on Azure intelligent cloud to bring the digital lives of our customers into the cars they drive. Making the most of the fast-paced innovation that Microsoft has to offer, we will create a fully-connected and seamless driving experience for our customers.”

Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India, said: “Using IoT, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, we will provide vehicle owners in India and across the world with a safe, productive and fun driving experience.”

