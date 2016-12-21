Tata Kite5: What to expect

Tata's all-new compact sedan based on the Tiago hatchback is set to be launched by mid-2017. We tell you what you could expect.

1
photo
Tata Kite5: What to expect
Dec 21, 2016

Earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2016, Tata showcased its latest compact sedan. Not having an official name as yet, it is known by its internal codename 'Kite5'. The Kite5 is based on the supremely successful Tiago hatchback. It is similarly styled up to the C-pillar and gets a neatly integrated boot, unlike some of the other compact sedans. Here are some further details on the much-awaited Kite5.

Interiors

The Kite5 shares its dashboard with the Tiago, so one can expect the same quality interiors. The Kite5 is likely to get features such as a reverse camera, alloy wheels, rear-centre armrest, climate control and a Harman audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB and Aux ports.           

The Kite5 has a spacious interior for its size. However, the highlight is the boot space standing at 420 litres, making it best in class.

Engine and gearbox combo

The Kite5 is mechanically identical to the Tiago, so expect the same engine and gearbox combos. The 1.2 Revotron petrol is good for 85hp and the 1.05 Revotorq diesel is good for 70hp. At launch, the Kite5 is likely to get a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, with AMT versions likely sometime later.

Exterior

The Kite5 has a handsome exterior with its design similar to the Tiago's up to the C-pillar. It gets a neatly integrated boot, which cannot be said for all compact sedans. It also gets a chrome strip running between its tail lights and an LED stop lamp at the top of the rear windscreen.

Pricing and competitors

The Kite5 is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 4-6.5 lakh. It will be slotted slightly below the other compact sedans, except the Chevrolet Beat Essentia which is set to be launched in 2017. However, the Kite5 may eat into the sales of some of the other compact sedans.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  tata, kite5
Drives of the all-new Fortuner and Tucson, an exhaustive spare parts prices survey, an S90 vs rivals mega luxury car comparison and a lot more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Google’s Waymo gets 100 more autonomous cars
Google’s Waymo car brand has received 100 autonomous tech Chrysler...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Audi Q8 concept teased ahead of Detroit reveal
The concept will influence a future Q range-topper that will rival the likes...
5 hours ago   2 pictures
Volkswagen keen to bring the Golf GTI to India
Volkswagen hints at possibility of bringing Golf GTI to India as its hot...
7 hours ago   1 picture
Year-end discounts on petrol Marutis
It’s the end of the year, and Maruti dealers are offering...
8 hours ago   1 picture
Volkswagen India signs MOU to set up traffic control centre in Pune
Volkswagen India, Pune Police - Traffic Branch and Rotary Club of Pune...
12 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 208 | Autocar India: December 2016

Drives of the all-new Fortuner and Tucson, an exhaustive spare parts prices survey, an S90 vs rivals mega luxury car comparison and a lot more inside!
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which one of these bikes would you choose?



or View results
. Mahindra Mojo
  6%
 
Bajaj Dominar 400
  55%
 
Royal Enfield Himalayan
  39%
TOTAL VOTES: 254

Vote now
View previous Polls »