Tata Kite5: What to expect

Tata's all-new compact sedan based on the Tiago hatchback is set to be launched by mid-2017. We tell you what you could expect.

Earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2016, Tata showcased its latest compact sedan. Not having an official name as yet, it is known by its internal codename 'Kite5'. The Kite5 is based on the supremely successful Tiago hatchback. It is similarly styled up to the C-pillar and gets a neatly integrated boot, unlike some of the other compact sedans. Here are some further details on the much-awaited Kite5.

Interiors

The Kite5 shares its dashboard with the Tiago, so one can expect the same quality interiors. The Kite5 is likely to get features such as a reverse camera, alloy wheels, rear-centre armrest, climate control and a Harman audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB and Aux ports.

The Kite5 has a spacious interior for its size. However, the highlight is the boot space standing at 420 litres, making it best in class.

Engine and gearbox combo

The Kite5 is mechanically identical to the Tiago, so expect the same engine and gearbox combos. The 1.2 Revotron petrol is good for 85hp and the 1.05 Revotorq diesel is good for 70hp. At launch, the Kite5 is likely to get a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, with AMT versions likely sometime later.

Exterior

The Kite5 has a handsome exterior with its design similar to the Tiago's up to the C-pillar. It gets a neatly integrated boot, which cannot be said for all compact sedans. It also gets a chrome strip running between its tail lights and an LED stop lamp at the top of the rear windscreen.

Pricing and competitors

The Kite5 is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 4-6.5 lakh. It will be slotted slightly below the other compact sedans, except the Chevrolet Beat Essentia which is set to be launched in 2017. However, the Kite5 may eat into the sales of some of the other compact sedans.

