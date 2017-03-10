Tata Hexa: 5 things to know

Starting at Rs 11.99 lakh, the Hexa is available in three trim levels with a 2.2 diesel developing either 150hp or 156hp.

Tata launched the all-new Hexa, its latest attempt at the premium segment, earlier this year. Built on the same underpinnings as the Aria, the Hexa comes in three variants with a choice of engine and gearbox options, and the option of choosing the seat layout on the top trim.

1. The Hexa is a crossover SUV:



While the Hexa does look like a hopped-up Aria in many ways, it shares little but its platform with Tata’s erstwhile MPV. Tata’s design team has worked hard to ensure the Hexa looks like the SUV it is supposed to be, and to good effect. The front, with its dual-tone bumper, squared-out bonnet and split grille, is aggressive and brutish; the large 19-inch wheels housed in even larger wheel arches are very SUVesque; the body cladding and roof rails are nice touches too.

2. It comes with a long feature list:



In its top trim, the Hexa offers an extensive list of features such as a Harman-sourced 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system similar to the unit in the Zest and Bolt, a mobile phone app-based navigation, a 10-speaker JBL music system with a 320-watt woofer, cruise control, selectable drive modes, an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, reverse camera and heated wing mirrors with electric adjust and folding, to name a few. The top-spec Hexa can additionally be optioned as a six-seater with captain chairs in the second row.

3. The Hexa is loaded with safety features:



On the safety front, dual airbags and ABS are standard as is corner stability control. The top variants also get features such as side and curtain airbags, traction control, ESP and hill hold control.

4. To be powered by 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine:



The Hexa is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. In the base variant, it develops 150hp and 320Nm of torque and is offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox, while in the mid and top variants it is tuned to produce 156hp and a meatier 400Nm of torque. This derivative can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, the top variant offers the option of all-wheel drive with the manual gearbox.

5. Prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh:



Tata has positioned the Hexa to rival the Mahindra XUV500. Available in three trim levels – XE, XM and XT – prices for the Hexa start at Rs 11.99 lakh (XE), going up to Rs 17.49 lakh for the top all-wheel-drive XT 4x4.

The pricing of the Hexa line-up is as follows:

Tata Hexa XE – Rs 11.99 lakh

Tata Hexa XM – Rs 13.85 lakh

Tata Hexa XMA – Rs 15.05 lakh

Tata Hexa XT – Rs 16.20 lakh

Tata Hexa XTA – Rs 17.40 lakh

Tata Hexa XT 4X4 – Rs 17.49 lakh

(all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)

