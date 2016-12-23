Tata dealers gear up for Hexa

The new crossover flagship to get two engines and three gearbox options across five trims.

Share Tweet 124 views

Tata is all set to launch its new flagship, the Hexa crossover, this month. However, bookings for the Hexa opened some time ago with the down payment set at Rs 11,000, regardless of the variant selected.

Tata will sell the Hexa in five trim levels with the price starting around Rs 12.5 lakh for the base 2WD XE trim and going up to Rs 17.5 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom) for the top-spec XT 4WD. Two engine options are on offer. The XE comes with a 2.2-litre, 150hp, 320Nm Varicor 320 motor mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the other trims come with a more powerful 2.2-litre, 156hp, 400Nm Varicor 400 engine coupled with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Information collected from various Tata dealers nationwide confirms that the auto-gearbox equipped trims XMA and XTA are in high demand. Though quite a few dealers are ready to deliver the car by early February, in most cities, the waiting period is slightly longer for these trims.

The manual-gearbox-equipped trims with the Varicor 400 engine are next in line as far as customer interest goes, with deliveries being promised by the end of January.

The base XE variant has also generated decent customer interest. It comes with features like a six-speaker audio system, projector headlamps and so on, along with safety features like dual airbags. The top-spec 4WD XT trim with manual gearbox is the least in demand.

The Tata Hexa is available in five shades of paint, with the Royal Blue attracting most eyeballs.

Share Tweet 124 views



What's in this issue? Drives of the all-new Fortuner and Tucson, an exhaustive spare parts prices survey, an S90 vs rivals mega luxury car comparison and a lot more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus