Tata C-Cube concept unveiled in Mumbai

By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 21, 2017

Tata has revealed a new hatchback concept, the C-Cube, from its new Tamo mobility solution brand at a Microsoft tech event in Mumbai. The concept was showcased as part of a 'Product Transformation' theme at the event.

The three-door city runabout features a cab forward design with a short bonnet and swooping windscreen along with a prominent mesh design grille similar to the Hexa and Tiago and neatly integrated angular projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. Along the side the car gets a prominent shoulderline along with air-vents on the lower rear fender. The concept also sits on O.Z. alloy wheels. There were no images detailing the rear styling of the concept.

According to Tata Motors, the hatchback concept showcases its new ‘advanced structural technology’ that will be used by the Tamo brand to develop new models. No further details on the model were revealed.

Expect more details to come close to the Geneva motor show where Tata could showcase it alongside its Futuro sports car concept.

