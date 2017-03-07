Tamo to launch hatchback and coupe crossover

In addition to Racemo sports coupe, Tata's MOFlex platform will soon spawn an ultra-compact city-friendly hatchback and a coupe-styled crossover

At the Racemo unveil in Geneva, Tata Motors has confirmed that the MOFlex platform that underpins the sports coupe will be used for other vehicles like a hatchback and a SUV too.

The Racemo video shows three body types labelled ‘Move’ – a hatchback, ‘Fun’ – a SUV and ‘Race’ which is the Racemo sports coupe. The hatchback is seen as a graphical representation that points to ultra-compact city-friendly dimensions. Apart from the label ‘Move’, not much is known about the car.

Also seen is another graphical representation of the ‘Fun’ vehicle which has coupe-styled crossover proportions. Also a clear shot of the actual vehicle shows a tight side section with the side door and both front and rear wheel arches visible. Styling of the crossover is very similar to the Racemo sports coupe but with different outer rear view mirrors.

The modular MoFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform helps underpin various vehicle types along with a quicker time to market.

