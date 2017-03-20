Suzuki launches BS IV-compliant Hayate EP and Let’s

The new Hayate and Let’s make the entire range of Suzuki two-wheelers BS-IV compliant.

Share Tweet 42 views

Suzuki Hayate EP.

Suzuki has launched the BS-IV compliant versions of its Hayate EP motorcycle and the Let’s scooter, the last two vehicles in its India line-up that awaited this treatment. With this, the entire Suzuki range of two-wheelers is now BS-IV compliant. The new compliant Let’s comes at a starting price of Rs 47,272, whereas the BS-IV complaint Hayate EP starts at Rs 52,754 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This launch follows that of the Gixxer series of motorcycles and Access 125 scooter.

The Hayate EP is a 110cc commuter motorcycle while the Let’s is a 112cc scooter. The launch of their BS-IV versions allows Suzuki to join Bajaj, TVS and Honda as manufacturers that have completed BS-IV fuel norms compliance for their entire range of two-wheelers before the April 1, 2017, deadline.

Share Tweet 42 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus