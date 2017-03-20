Suzuki launches BS IV-compliant Hayate EP and Let’s

The new Hayate and Let’s make the entire range of Suzuki two-wheelers BS-IV compliant.

2
photos
Suzuki launches BS IV-compliant Hayate EP and Let&#8217;s

Suzuki Hayate EP.

Suzuki Hayate EP. Suzuki Let's
By Siddhant Ghalla on Mar 20, 2017

Suzuki has launched the BS-IV compliant versions of its Hayate EP motorcycle and the Let’s scooter, the last two vehicles in its India line-up that awaited this treatment. With this, the entire Suzuki range of two-wheelers is now BS-IV compliant. The new compliant Let’s comes at a starting price of Rs 47,272, whereas the BS-IV complaint Hayate EP starts at Rs 52,754 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This launch follows that of the Gixxer series of motorcycles and Access 125 scooter.

The Hayate EP is a 110cc commuter motorcycle while the Let’s is a 112cc scooter.  The launch of their BS-IV versions allows Suzuki to join Bajaj, TVS and Honda as manufacturers that have completed BS-IV fuel norms compliance for their entire range of two-wheelers before the April 1, 2017, deadline.

