Suzuki launches BS IV-compliant 2017 Gixxer siblings

Gixxer, Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF Fi siblings are priced at Rs 86,421, Rs 96,082, and Rs 1,00,145 and available with updated graphics.

Suzuki launches BS IV-compliant 2017 Gixxer siblings
By Sherman Hale Nazareth on Mar 19, 2017

With BS-IV norms kicking in soon, Suzuki has released updated versions of the Gixxer siblings that are compliant with the norms. The 2017 Gixxer, Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF Fi have been launched in Mumbai on what Suzuki calls 'Gixxer Day'. Aesthetically, there are no changes; just a set of updated graphics that are intended to add a bit of fresh appeal to the bikes.

The BS-IV tweaks have not resulted in any changes in power output or torque figures. The 155cc single-cylinder motor continues to produce 14.8hp of peak power and 14Nm of peak torque.

However, for the Gixxer and Gixxer SF, prices have been increased slightly thanks to tweaks to the engine to make it BS-IV compliant. This has resulted in a price bump of about Rs 2,000 for the Gixxer and about Rs 4,000 for the Gixxer SF.

The Gixxer SF Fi hasn't seen any significant change in pricing thanks to its fuel-injection technology already being efficient enough to not need much tuning to reduce emissions. The updated 2017 models are priced as follows: Gixxer - Rs 86,421, Gixxer SF - Rs 96,082, and the Gixxer SF-Fi - Rs 1,00,145 (all prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai).

