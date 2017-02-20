SsangYong XAVL SUV concept to debut at Geneva motor show 2017

Ssangyong has revealed preview images of its new XAVL SUV concept ahead of its public debut at next month's Geneva motor show debut.
 
The seven-seat XAVL is a new iteration of the five-seat XAV concept shown at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show, and is said to be inspired by the second-generation Korando model from the 1990s.
The new concept has a user-friendly interface with connected car technology and a digital display. Ssangyong also says it comes with new safety aids for pedestrians as well as drivers and passengers.
 
The concept is expected to be around 4630mm long, 1866mm wide, 1640mm high and has a 2775mm wheelbase. Those dimensions would pitch it in the same market as cars like the Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail. It will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines and would likely sit below the forthcoming Rexton in Ssangyong’s line-up. The XAVL – which Ssangyong says stands for ‘exciting authentic vehicle long’ – could make production, but if it does it is unlikely before 2020.
 
For India, Mahindra will bring the next-gen Rexton to India to rival the likes of the Fortuner. It will be sold in India as a Mahindra product rather than Ssangyong.
 
