SsangYong XAVL SUV concept revealed in Geneva

The XAVL concept previews a future seven-seat SUV that'll sit below the upcoming new Rexton in SsangYong’s international line-up.

The SsangYong XAVL concept has been revealed at the 2017 Geneva motor show and it previews a new seven-seat mid-size SUV. The concept is expected to become a production model in the future sitting above the Korando, but below the upcoming Rexton in SsangYong’s international line-up.

As per the automaker, XAVL stands for ‘Exciting Authentic Vehicle Long’ with the model being a new iteration of the five-seat XAV concept shown at the Frankfurt motor show in 2015. The XAVL carries SsangYong’s latest styling with smooth flowing lines and dramatic creases on the bodywork.

Inside, it features an uncluttered and user-friendly interface through the use of connected car technology to control systems such as the navigation, heating and air-con systems and digital displays.

SsangYong also says it comes with new safety aids which include advanced emergency braking, lane change assist, lane keep assist, high beam assist and rear cross traffic alert.

It’s a two-wheel-drive SUV and comes with a choice of 1.5-litre petrol or a 1.6-litre diesel engine though no output details have been mentioned as of now.

The concept is 4,630mm long, 1,866mm wide, 1,640mm high and has a 2,775mm wheelbase. These dimensions put it in the same market as cars like the Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail.

The SsangYong stand in Geneva also has the facelifted Korando on display. The car gets a refreshed design, more equipment and extra safety features.

For India, Mahindra is set to phase out the current SsangYong Rexton and bring in a replacement before the end of the year. The all-new SUV will, in fact, be the new Rexton – previewed by the LIV-2 concept at last year’s Paris motor show and to be revealed sometime this year. It will be heavily localised, feature design tweaks, and will be rebadged as a Mahindra, becoming the brand’s new flagship SUV. This will also mark the end of the SsangYong brand in India which failed to establish itself in the premium SUV segment.

