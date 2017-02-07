SsangYong designs world’s first touch-window system

The technology will enable occupants to open and close vehicle windows by simply touching them; could be revealed by end of 2017.

The Ssangyong Tivoli is one model which could benefit from the new technology.

Feb 7, 2017

SsangYong is likely to showcase its touch-window system to the public by the end of the year. The firm, owned by Mahindra, claims that the technology allows drivers and passengers to operate vehicle windows by just touching the glass.

The information was revealed by the carmaker, and it added that this was one of many new technologies under consideration, and were suggested by its researchers and employees.

SsangYong boss Choi Jong-sik said: "The company will continue to develop next-generation products that will meet the needs of its customers while setting a new trend by encouraging creative ideas and innovative research."

While SsangYong claims it is the first example of such technology, other manufacturers have previously mentioned similar possibilities. Last year, Jaguar was reported to be working on windows that could be opened and closed by touching the glass, but the carmaker did not put any timeframe on when it would make production.

SsangYong is planning to launch three models over the next three years internationally, starting with an all-new Rexton 4x4 model. It will also launch electric versions of its model line-up by 2020 and is currently testing an electric Tivoli.

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

