Skoda Vision E concept previewed

Skoda’s future electric crossover will likely feature five seats when it makes production in two years’ time; will rival Tesla Model X.

3
photos
Skoda Vision E concept previewed
Mar 31, 2017

Skoda has revealed the Vision E concept ahead of its official unveiling at the upcoming Shanghai motor show. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB 'skateboard' platform, the concept previews a 304hp all-electric crossover that's due to go on sale internationally in 2020.

The Vision E concept is set to rival the Tesla Model X when it makes it to production. At 4.64m in length and 1.92m in width, it is a little shorter and wider than Skoda’s new Kodiaq SUV and features a four-seat interior. The production car, however, is likely to feature five seats. It could take on the name Aratan, which was recently trademarked by Skoda.

"Our Strategy 2025 has electrification at its heart," said Skoda CEO, Bernhard Maier. "The Vision E shows our intent and how our design language will evolve."

Maier is promising four fully-electrified models by 2025, all understood to be based on the MEB structure, plus a Superb plug-in hybrid which will also arrive internationally in 2019.

The Vision E and its production version will use a newly developed lithium-ion battery pack packaged into the floorpan. Skoda hasn’t yet revealed its storage capacity. Two motors, one on each axle, together capable of delivering 304hp, mean the Vision E is all-wheel drive, although other configurations are possible on the MEB architecture.

The driver sits around 25 percent higher than in the Octavia. The new chassis architecture is also claimed to offer interior packaging improvements, due to the front bulkhead being positioned farther forward than in an internal combustion-engined car. Volkswagen has stressed the same benefits for the ID, while Skoda suggests knee room in the Vision E will be seven percent greater than in the Octavia.

Inside, Skoda’s designers have created a new interior architecture with a sweeping dashboard centred on a 12-inch touchscreen, which is centrally mounted and arranged in conventional ‘landscape’ format. New to Skoda is dash architecture designed with a prominent step on which the driver can steady their hand as functions are selected on the move.

A two-spoke, multi-function wheel and a second flat screen for basic driving functions also feature.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  skoda vision e, vision e
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Skoda Vision E concept previewed
Skoda’s future electric crossover will likely feature five seats when...
1 hour ago   3 pictures
2017 range of BMW motorcycles to launch on April 14
The 2017 BMW Motorrad range is set to include the S 1000 series, the R 1200...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Petronas launches Sprinta motorcycle lubricant in India
Equipped with UltraFlex technology, the lubricant aims to reduce the rattle...
14 hours ago   1 picture
BMW Chennai plant completes 10 years
The plant started operations on March 29, 2007, and has assembled 57,000...
14 hours ago   1 picture
Maruti Ciaz moves to Nexa from April 1, 2017
Ciaz will lose existing trim level nomenclature and follow Nexa naming...
15 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  67%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  17%
TOTAL VOTES: 2524

Vote now
View previous Polls »