Skoda Octavia Onyx edition ready for launch

Special-edition Octavia to cost almost Rs 22,000 more than the standard model; will feature cosmetic changes.

Skoda’s executive sedan, the Octavia, will arrive in a facelifted avatar sometime during mid-2017. Before that, the carmaker has planned a swansong ‘Onyx’ edition for the outgoing model, which it has officially teased on its website.

Just like we had earlier brought you details of this special edition, here’s all that sets it apart from the standard Octavia. Available only on the fully loaded Style Plus variant, the Octavia Onyx edition will come with sporty styling bits like blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, wing mirror housings and front grille and a rear spoiler. The interior of the car, however, will remain unchanged from that of the Style Plus versions.

Equipment on offer will include 12-way electric adjust driver seat, adaptive headlamps and panoramic sunroof to name a few.

Mechanically too, the Onyx edition is the same as the Octavia, and will be available in both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol car will use a 180hp 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine that comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the diesel model will be powered by a 143hp 2.0-litre motor that’s paired to a six-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox.

Only 100 units of the Octavia Onyx edition will be made and the model is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 19,000-22,000 more than the standard Style Plus variants. The standard variant is priced at Rs 21.5 lakh for the petrol and Rs 23.1 lakh for the diesel (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Besides this special-edition Octavia, Skoda is also likely to bring in a limited-run Monte Carlo edition for its Rapid sedan.

