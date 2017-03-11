Skoda Octavia facelift launch in June 2017

Will likely carry forward the current engine line-up; 230hp vRS to be part of the updated range for India.

Skoda is set to launch the facelifted Octavia in India by the end of the second quarter of 2017. The main talking point of the update is the restyled nose that adopts a new quad headlamp arrangement, similar to that of the last generation Mercedes-Benz E-class. There are minor styling tweaks elsewhere too, including revised bumpers.

On the inside, the basic design of the dashboard remains the same, though international models do feature a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen, Skoda’s Columbus infotainment system and a set of capacitive-touch buttons on the centre console. However, it is likely that the refreshed Octavia for India will continue with the existing infotainment system to keep costs in check. The current engine line-up, which includes 1.4-litre and 1.8-litre turbo-petrols and a 2.0-litre diesel, is expected to be carried forward unchanged as well.

There’s good news for those buyers who have been waiting for the hotter vRS version of the Octavia. Skoda will finally launch the Octavia vRS around Diwali this year, with limited cars likely to go on sale. The vRS for India will feature a 230hp, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. The car will also get a more aggressive body kit, blacked-out trim bits and larger alloy wheels to make it look distinct to the regular Octavias. An updated suspension setup will also be part of the package.

Skoda also revealed a more powerful Octavia vRS 245 internationally, though that version has been ruled out for India owing to the limited availability of the required petrol. Apart from the refreshed Octavia and the new Octavia vRS, Skoda will also launch the Kodiaq SUV in India in the latter half of the year.

