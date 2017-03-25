Skoda electric SUV-coupé concept teased

The production version will be Skoda’s first model to be based on the VW Group’s new MEB electric vehicle platform

Skoda electric SUV-coupé concept teased
Mar 25, 2017

Skoda has released a murky preview image of its upcoming SUV- coupé, which is due to be displayed at the Shanghai motor show in April.

The production version will go on sale in international markets ahead of the Kodiaq coupé but after a new version of the Yeti, which is due internationally later this year. Previous reports and a leaked Skoda presentation slide previously hinted that the brand’s first EV would indeed be an SUV.

The basic look of the car aside, Skoda has revealed very little else about it. The production version will be the first Skoda model to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB electric vehicle platform, and is scheduled for an international release around 2020 or 2021. It will follow the release of a Superb plug-in hybrid, which will be the brand’s first electrified car.

Sister brand Volkswagen is also bringing an electric SUV concept to the Shanghai motor show as part of its expanding range of all-electric ID concept cars.

Despite the previewed Skoda EV's similar styling to the Kodiaq and coupé-esque lines, Skoda has confirmed it is not the upcoming Kodiaq coupé. That model is likely to be shown nearer its release date.

What's in this issue?

