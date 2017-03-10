Skoda electric car concept set for Shanghai reveal

Mar 10, 2017

Skoda will unveil its all-electric car concept at the Shanghai motor show in April.

Although few details have been revealed, Skoda research and development boss Christian Strube confirmed that the brand’s first all-electric car is imminent.

“It’s in the design studio and will be ready for Shanghai in April,” he said. “It is our interpretation of a car on the [VW Group’s] MEB platform and it will be packed with technology and really emotional.”

Skoda’s first electrified car is set to be a Superb plug-in hybrid, which is due to go on sale internationally in 2019. However, Strube confirmed that the first all-electric car wouldn't be far behind, suggesting an on-sale date of 2020 or 2021.

“We won’t be the first brand in the group to have an MEB car on sale, but we will be fast followers and at the forefront when compared to our competition.”

The VW Group’s electric car plans have accelerated significantly in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal, leading to last year’s unveiling of the ID. The group has targeted a million electric car sales by 2020.

Strube didn’t elaborate on what size or style of car the concept would be, but previous reports have suggested that it will have an SUV bodystyle.

