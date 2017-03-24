SCOOP! Lexus LX450d to be priced at Rs 2.3 crore

Ex-showroom, Mumbai pricing for the range-topping Lexus LX450d revealed. Will be sold alongside the RX450h SUV and ES300h sedan.

Share Tweet 216 views

Lexus LX450d.

Toyota's luxury brand, Lexus will finally launch in India later today. The carmaker has planned its initial assault with three vehicles – the ES300h hybrid sedan, the RX450h mid-size SUV and the range-topping full size, seven-seat LX SUV which will be sold as LX450d and LX570 petrol models.

We can confirm that the LX SUV range will be priced from Rs 2.3 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the diesel-powered LX450d model. The Lexus LX450d comes with a twin-turbo 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine good for 269hp and a massive 650Nm of torque. The second model in the LX range, the LX570 petrol is likely to be priced slightly higher. The on-road pricing for the LX450d SUV is likely to be close to Rs 2.9 crore in Mumbai. Lexus will also launch the RX450h SUV and the ES300h sedan in India.

Lexus India range confirmed pricing (ex-showroom Mumbai)



Lexus LX450d SUV: Rs 2.3 crore

Lexus will initially bring all its models in India as fully-imported units. Going by the steep Rs 2.3 crore pricing for the Lexus LX450d, it will be safe to expect other models also to be priced on the higher side.

Lexus India range tentative pricing (ex-showroom) Lexus RX450h SUV: Rs 1.17 crore

Lexus LX570d SUV: Rs 2.50 crore

Lexus ES300h sedan: Rs 75 lakh To know more on the Lexus' India range, read our comprehensive story here

Share Tweet 216 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus