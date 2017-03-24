Sanmesh Waghmare wins Autocar Young Drivers 2016

The search for India's safest young driver concluded today in Delhi, with the winner driving home his trophy – a brand new Maruti Swift.

Sanmesh Waghmare wins Autocar Young Drivers 2016
By Siddhant Ghalla on Mar 24, 2017

For the eighth consecutive year, Autocar India and Maruti joined hands to find India’s safest young driver. This time, Autocar Young Drivers 2016 broke all previous records and received more than 57,000 applications. After multiple rounds of tests in 59 cities, 30 drivers were chosen to qualify for India’s safest young driver challenge and were put through one final test in Delhi to see who would achieve that position and drive home a brand new Maruti Swift.

The final, gruelling day of tests witnessed these 30 winners going through a challenging course at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research in the national capital, where they were tested on 20 parameters pertaining to safety, vehicle control, theory knowledge and its application while driving. A panel of experts reviewed their driving and safety consciousness, and zeroed in on one who outshined the rest.

Sanmesh Waghmare from Navi Mumbai scored the highest. In a grand event today, Hormazd Sorabjee, editor of Autocar India, Milind Soman, prominent actor, athlete and activist, Randhir Singh Kalsi, executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Dr P.S. Pasricha, retired Director General of Police, Maharashtra, felicitated Waghmare and handed him over the keys to his new Maruti Swift.

