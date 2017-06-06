Salman Khan's Being Human launches e-bicycles

BH12 and BH27 models to cost Rs 40,000 and Rs 57,000, respectively, and run till 40 km on a single charge.

Share Tweet 545 views

Using the occasion of World Environment Day, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's foundation Being Human launched two variants in its e-bicycle range, BH12 and BH27. Established in 2007, the foundation works in the area of education and health care for the underprivileged. The brand also sells clothes and accessories as part of its endeavour in supporting the cause.

“I have always enjoyed cycling; it’s fantastic for leisure and sport. People often drop the idea of using cycles when they have to travel for long distance because of the efforts involved. With the launch of the e-bicycles, we hope people will enjoy safe commuting and do some good as well,” said Salman Khan. Former Suzuki Motorcycle India executive VP Atul Gupta has been roped in as the CEO for Being Human E-cycles. “Being Human e-cycles are designed to be user-friendly and easy to manage on Indian roads. One of the main differentiators of the e-cycles is that they are likely to need less maintenance as they have fewer moving parts than conventional bicycles,” said Gupta.

The bike launched at Rs 40,000 for BH12 and Rs 57,000 for BH27 will have a range of 30-40 km per charge. The e-bicycle is expected to be available across the country in the next six months.

Speaking to our sister publication Autocar Professional on future initiatives, Gupta said, “It is important to stabilise and consolidate before we take the next step. Depending on the market response we will further decide on the future.”

Share Tweet 545 views



What's in this issue? We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus