Russian-spec 2017 Hyundai Verna revealed

Badged the Hyundai Solaris, the Russia-spec sedan gets cosmetic changes from its Chinese counterpart revealed last year.

Hyundai has revealed the next-generation Verna in Russia under the Solaris name. A sister model to the car revealed last year in China, the Russia-spec car features minor cosmetic changes and is offered with a line-up of petrol engines.

Cosmetic changes to the Russian car are down to a new front bumper with chrome detailing around the fog lamp housing and side air vents. The front grille is also tweaked and doesn’t feature the strip of chrome connecting the headlamps and grille. The side profile more or less remains the same with the only noticeable change being the new-design alloy wheels. The rear is also relatively similar with the notable difference being the new rear bumper and the boot lid.

Inside, the cabin is also similar to the Chinese model with a large central touchscreen, silver surround and a simple layout. The only change to the car is the addition of more buttons to the lower portion of the central console.

In terms of equipment, airbags, ESP and front power windows are standard fit with the top trims additionally getting side airbags, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry and go, rearview camera and heated seats.

Under the hood, the Russian-spec Verna is powered by a choice of petrol motors – a 100hp 1.4-litre and a 123hp 1.6-litre petrol unit. Gearbox options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

For India, the next-gen Verna is expected to get similar styling with the notable change being the inclusion of a dual-tone interior. Under the hood, the new Verna could carry forward a similar engine line-up to the current model with the choice of two petrol and diesel engines.

When launched, the new Verna in India will rival the likes of the Honda City, the Maruti Ciaz, the Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

