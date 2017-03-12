Rolls-Royce brings three bespoke models to Geneva

Models include the Ghost Elegance which is finished in a paint made from crushed diamonds, the Dawn – Inspired by Fashion and the Wraith Black Badge.

Share Tweet 42 views

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a trio of distinctive bespoke models at the Geneva motor show in a bid to promote its bespoke service.

Heading up the trio of special models is the Ghost Elegance which is finished in a paint made from 1,000 crushed diamonds. This lustrous finish, which took two months to create, is called Diamond Stardust.

The exterior of the car also gets hand-painted coachlines along its sides. The premium quality finish continues on the interior which is clad in leather and has a Tudor Oak dashboard.

The next bespoke model showcased is the Dawn – Inspired by Fashion; a collection of three vehicles whose design is said to have been inspired by the work of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. The cars are predominantly finished in Andalusian White paint with a choice of contrasting colours – Mugello Red, Cobalt Blue or Mandarin – for its folding fabric roof.

The last in the line-up is the Wraith Black Badge which is said to represent the edgier alter ego of the Rolls-Royce brand. The regular Wraith is the most driver-focused car from the brand, and this Black Badge model adds an extra 70Nm of torque to its 632hp engine. It also has a redesigned air suspension setup, new drive shafts and an uprated eight-speed automatic transmission.

To distinguish it from the other cars, the Black Badge has blackened brightwork on its exterior.

Take a look at the other cars present at the Geneva motor show 2017 in our image gallery.



Share Tweet 42 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus