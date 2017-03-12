Rolls-Royce brings three bespoke models to Geneva

Models include the Ghost Elegance which is finished in a paint made from crushed diamonds, the Dawn – Inspired by Fashion and the Wraith Black Badge.

3
photos
Rolls-Royce brings three bespoke models to Geneva
Mar 12, 2017

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a trio of distinctive bespoke models at the Geneva motor show in a bid to promote its bespoke service.

Heading up the trio of special models is the Ghost Elegance which is finished in a paint made from 1,000 crushed diamonds. This lustrous finish, which took two months to create, is called Diamond Stardust.

The exterior of the car also gets hand-painted coachlines along its sides. The premium quality finish continues on the interior which is clad in leather and has a Tudor Oak dashboard.

The next bespoke model showcased is the Dawn – Inspired by Fashion; a collection of three vehicles whose design is said to have been inspired by the work of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. The cars are predominantly finished in Andalusian White paint with a choice of contrasting colours – Mugello Red, Cobalt Blue or Mandarin – for its folding fabric roof.

The last in the line-up is the Wraith Black Badge which is said to represent the edgier alter ego of the Rolls-Royce brand. The regular Wraith is the most driver-focused car from the brand, and this Black Badge model adds an extra 70Nm of torque to its 632hp engine. It also has a redesigned air suspension setup, new drive shafts and an uprated eight-speed automatic transmission.

To distinguish it from the other cars, the Black Badge has blackened brightwork on its exterior.

Take a look at the other cars present at the Geneva motor show 2017 in our image gallery.
 

Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
