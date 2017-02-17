Riders Music Festival 2017 to kick off on February 18

The two-day event will bring together music and biking; to have live performances and speaker sessions.

1
photo
Riders Music Festival 2017 to kick off on February 18
Feb 17, 2017

The Riders Music Festival 2017 will be a two-day event (February 18 and 19, 2017) that combines the twin passions of biking and music. Open to both bikers and non-bikers, the festival will have many exciting activities and features including bike stunts, bike customisers, high-end bike exhibits (including DSK Benelli, UM Motorcycles and Triumph), bike accessories showcase, loudest bike competition, best paint job, etc. There will also be special speaker sessions by noteworthy individuals from India’s biking community.

The festival will also have live performances by artists such as Lucky Ali, Amit Trivedi, and Hari & Sukhmani, as well as stand-up comedy acts. Other attractions will include wall climbing, paintball hoverboards, virtual reality, and food stalls.  

The venue of the event is the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com, Paytm and insider.in.

