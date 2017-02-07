Report: Cartier Concours d’Elegance 2017

The 5th Cartier ‘Travel With Style’ Concours d’Elegance showcased 73 cars and 39 motorcycles and turned out to be a spectacular event.

Curated by the renowned Indian automotive historian, Manvendra Singh of Barwani, the fifth edition of the Cartier Concours d’Elegance, held at the historic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Each of the cars exhibited at the event were hand-picked by Manvendra Singh of Barwani and judged based on parameters such as originality and current condition.

The judges, led by HRH Prince Michael of Kent (Chairman), included, Chief Judge Simon Kidston (an authority on heritage automobiles and judge at Pebble Beach), John Fasal (renowned Rolls-Royce historian and expert on Indian Rolls-Royce), Sandra Button (Chairman of the Pebble Beach Concours), Jean Todt (President of FIA), Giacomo Agostini (fifteen times World Champion motorcycle racer), Lord March (Founder of Goodwood Festival of Speed), Prof. Gordon Murray (award winning F1 designer), Peter Stevens (renowned automobile designer), The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (leading industrialist), and Yasmin le Bon (former supermodel), to name a few.

The Best of Show car prize was bagged by the 1914 Wolseley 30/40 HP owned by Shivardhan Kanoria, and the Best of Show motorcycle was a 1947 Indian Chief by owner Arjun Oberoi.

Manvendra Singh, made it clear, “For each edition, we try to raise the bar higher by introducing new display categories and elements that augment the visual montage of India’s automotive legacy.”

This year’s edition witnessed the introduction of the very special FIVA Preservation Award, a big step forward for the painstaking efforts of Indian collectors, along with the addition of a new and exciting category named Américain Aérodynamique Class which showcased rare cars like the Chrysler Imperial Airflow, Hupmobile Model J and the Cord Model 810.

The Exhibition Class, for cars not in competition, showcased past winners or even cars recently imported to India and restored abroad. The fabulous gold-plated Daimler 45 HP Special, made for wealthy businessman Sir Seth Hukumchand, with Windovers coachwork was one such star. The car was painted gold with gold plating on all exposed parts. It was refurbished in 1936 in Coventry for $7,000. The most expensive refurbishment of its time, as reported by Time magazine. The Nizam of Hyderabad’s 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Throne Limousine, that won Best of Show in 2011 at the Cartier Concours d’Elegance in New Delhi, was prominently displayed too.

1910 Wolseley–Siddeley 50/60 HP, owned by H. I. H. Princess Esra of Hyderabad

A rare 1910 Wolseley–Siddeley 50/60 HP, owned by H. I. H. Princess Esra of Hyderabad, was one of 16 cars ever made, and probably the only surviving one was also part of the Exhibition Class. Walking around the show, it was hard not to bump into other spectacular motors, each with its own story to tell.

Amal Tanna's 1936 Chrysler Imperial Aeroflow.

Amal Tanna’s 1936 Chrysler Imperial Airflow, winner of the American Aerodynamique Class, was the first American car designed using a wind tunnel. In fact, Orville Wright of the Wright brothers served as a consultant.

1914 Benz 8/20 Runabout

A bit further ahead was the incredible 1914 Benz 8/20 Runabout which is owned by a single family and is the oldest known Mercedes-Benz in India. Its restoration took over two-and-a-half years and the owners still have the original bill for the car.

1922 Moon 6-40 owned by Madan Mohan of Delhi

Towards the centre of the display was the stunning and rare 1922 Moon 6-40 owned by Madan Mohan of Delhi. The car was recently bought from the grandson of the company’s founder in the US.

1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost owned by Yuraj Kesri Singh

The FIVA Preservation Trophy winner was a 1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, owned by Yuvraj Kesri Singh of Wankaner. Originally a tourer by Maythorn, the car was rebodied by James & Co. of Bombay in 1935 into a more contemporary Tourer. The car has always been owned by the royal family of Wankaner.

