Report: 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show 2017

The rally was a trip down memory lane for vintage automobile enthusiasts.

The 7th edition of the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show was held in New Delhi from February 17-19, 2017.

The show displayed some of the finest and most exotic vintage cars and motorcycles from across the country and this year’s event was judged by experts from India and abroad, each renowned for their expertise in vintage and classic automobiles.

Here’s a look at the models that stood out:

Minerva Type AL Limousine – Diljeet Titus

Winner of the Best of Show this year and the Cartier Concours d’ Elegance in 2015, Diljeet Titus’s eight-cylinder Minerva sports Art Deco interiors. This Vanden Plas-bodied car originally belonged to the ruler of Mahmudabad. Only nine Type ALs are known to exist today. The Minerva AL chassis were known to feature gold plates bezels, switches and trims.

1914 Mercedes Runabout 8/20 – PCM family of Madurai

C.S. Ananth from Chennai took over two-and-a-half years to restore this incredible Benz 8/20 Runabout. It is owned by a single family and is the oldest known Mercedes-Benz in India. The owners still have the original bill of the car.

1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V – Robert Gaines-Cooper

This fabulous Phantom V limousine was the international entry at this year’s event. It is said that only 21 such cars which incorporated the Hooper-style rear quarter windows have been built.

1939 Lagonda V12 Rapide - Awini Ambuj Shankar

One of 200 Lagondas V12 ever built, this fine example is believed to be originally built for Alan Good, the then chairman of Lagonda Motors, just before World War II. The car was refurbished and sold to the Maharaja of Jodhpur in 1940.

1949 Bristol 400 – Amit Sapre

This Bristol was recently excavated and restored to the tee in a record eight months and is one of the 487 ever made.

1927 Triumph Super 7 – Dinesh Lal

Padma and Dinesh Lal’s Triumph Super 7 was found with a jeep body on it. It was rebodied recently with period style doors, hood and windscreen. The Triumph Super 7 was the first Triumph car built in large numbers.

1928 Ford Model A Coach – Rajiv Joseph

Originally owned by the state of Bijawar (now in Madhya Pradesh), the car was used as a doli (palanquin) to ferry the bride. The car has a brass body, gets louvered windows, and a separate chair to seat the bride.

1936 Alvis Speed 20 – Madan Mohan

This pristine example was owned by Madan Mohan, the chairman of the 21 Gun Salute Concours. The Alvis Speed 20 is a British sportscar known for its remarkable performance back in the day.

1939 Delahaye 135MS – Maharaj Dalip Singhji

This gorgeous Delahaye with Figoni et Falaschi coachwork is one of nine such cars surviving in the world. The car won the Best of Show at the first Cartier Concours d’Elegance in the country in 2008.

