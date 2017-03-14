Renault Zoe e-Sport concept gets Formula E tech

Automaker claims the 460hp electric hot hatch can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.2sec; chassis based on Renault Sport cars.

Share Tweet 27 views

Renault has unveiled a sporty two-seat version of the electric Zoe, called the Zoe e-Sport, at the Geneva motor show.

The concept has two electric motors developing 460hp and 640Nm at 4,300rpm. Renault claims it can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.2sec. The Zoe e-Sport also draws on Formula E technology developed from the firm’s involvement in the electric racing series.

Both motors are identical, with one sited at the front and the other at the rear, each driving an axle. As in Formula E, the motors use high-capacity permanent magnet technology to maximise energy efficiency. The car is fitted with a 40kWh battery, which is the same as that used in the standard Zoe.

The Zoe e-Sport also uses the same air and water cooling systems as Renault’s Formula E racing car to ensure that the battery and control systems work at an ideal temperature. It uses a tubular steel chassis which is based on the ones used by Renault Sport cars competing in hill climbs and ice races. Meanwhile, four driving modes provide the driver with varying choices between performance and driving range.

The exterior styling has been enhanced to provide better aerodynamics, with a new front air dam, flat undercarriage, Formula E-inspired diffuser and a large carbon-fibre spoiler.

Using carbon fibre for its bodywork, the car weighs 1,400kg including the battery. It has a lowered ride height, wider tracks and four-wheel drive, with the aim of improving cornering ability when compared with the standard Zoe road car. The car is fitted with double-wishbone suspension, 20-inch wheels, bigger brakes and four-way adjustable dampers that are the same as those fitted to the Mégane RS 275 Trophy-R hot hatch.

Inside, the e-Sport has two Recaro bucket seats, a rectangular steering wheel and Formula E-style controls.

A faster Zoe has long been the subject of speculation but increasing performance while preserving a credible driving range has been the issue. The concept won’t make it to production but instead shows “what’s possible for a performance electric car,” said a Renault spokesman, much like its Trezor concept at Paris motor show last year that showed what was possible for an electric GT.

Renault Europe boss, Jean-Christophe Kugler, described the e-Sport concept as “a link car: a styling exercise intended to connect the Zoe road car with what Renault is doing in Formula E racing, and to send a message that EVs are fun to drive. It’s not a signal of the future for Zoe, and we have no intention to develop a performance version.”

“We are benefitting a lot from the technology developed in Formula E,” Kugler explained, “and creating technology that will one day be used on the road. But for now we must continue to focus on bring the EV into the mainstream. We are EV pioneers and are beginning to benefit from our bravery. The Zoe ZE 40 is helping us to convince customers that we are solving the biggest challenges to the adoption of an electric car with its more usable autonomy.”

He added: “But our EV customers aren’t interested in performance applications yet. Perhaps BMW and Mercedes can use performance to sell their EVs, just like Tesla does – but it’s a long way off for us.”

Share Tweet 27 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus