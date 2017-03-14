Renault Zoe e-Sport concept gets Formula E tech

Automaker claims the 460hp electric hot hatch can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.2sec; chassis based on Renault Sport cars.

4
photos
Renault Zoe e-Sport concept gets Formula E tech
Mar 14, 2017

Renault has unveiled a sporty two-seat version of the electric Zoe, called the Zoe e-Sport, at the Geneva motor show.

The concept has two electric motors developing 460hp and 640Nm at 4,300rpm. Renault claims it can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.2sec. The Zoe e-Sport also draws on Formula E technology developed from the firm’s involvement in the electric racing series.

Both motors are identical, with one sited at the front and the other at the rear, each driving an axle. As in Formula E, the motors use high-capacity permanent magnet technology to maximise energy efficiency. The car is fitted with a 40kWh battery, which is the same as that used in the standard Zoe.

The Zoe e-Sport also uses the same air and water cooling systems as Renault’s Formula E racing car to ensure that the battery and control systems work at an ideal temperature. It uses a tubular steel chassis which is based on the ones used by Renault Sport cars competing in hill climbs and ice races. Meanwhile, four driving modes provide the driver with varying choices between performance and driving range.

The exterior styling has been enhanced to provide better aerodynamics, with a new front air dam, flat undercarriage, Formula E-inspired diffuser and a large carbon-fibre spoiler.

Using carbon fibre for its bodywork, the car weighs 1,400kg including the battery. It has a lowered ride height, wider tracks and four-wheel drive, with the aim of improving cornering ability when compared with the standard Zoe road car. The car is fitted with double-wishbone suspension, 20-inch wheels, bigger brakes and four-way adjustable dampers that are the same as those fitted to the Mégane RS 275 Trophy-R hot hatch.

Inside, the e-Sport has two Recaro bucket seats, a rectangular steering wheel and Formula E-style controls.

A faster Zoe has long been the subject of speculation but increasing performance while preserving a credible driving range has been the issue. The concept won’t make it to production but instead shows “what’s possible for a performance electric car,” said a Renault spokesman, much like its Trezor concept at Paris motor show last year that showed what was possible for an electric GT.

Renault Europe boss, Jean-Christophe Kugler, described the e-Sport concept as “a link car: a styling exercise intended to connect the Zoe road car with what Renault is doing in Formula E racing, and to send a message that EVs are fun to drive. It’s not a signal of the future for Zoe, and we have no intention to develop a performance version.”

“We are benefitting a lot from the technology developed in Formula E,” Kugler explained, “and creating technology that will one day be used on the road. But for now we must continue to focus on bring the EV into the mainstream. We are EV pioneers and are beginning to benefit from our bravery. The Zoe ZE 40 is helping us to convince customers that we are solving the biggest challenges to the adoption of an electric car with its more usable autonomy.”

He added: “But our EV customers aren’t interested in performance applications yet. Perhaps BMW and Mercedes can use performance to sell their EVs, just like Tesla does – but it’s a long way off for us.”

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  renault zoe esport
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Toyota i-TRIL electric concept unveiled
The city car concept has no pedals and is controlled through drive-by-wire...
11 minutes ago   3 pictures
Renault Zoe e-Sport concept gets Formula E tech
Automaker claims the 460hp electric hot hatch can sprint from 0-100kph in...
1 hour ago   4 pictures
Pulsar brand to evolve with its customer base
For now the Pulsar brand slots in the single-cylinder, 135cc to 220cc bandwidth
17 hours ago   1 picture
2017 Geneva motor show report
From electric pods to supercars, the 2017 Geneva motor show had a bumper...
21 hours ago   1 picture
Bentley EXP12 Speed 6e roadster concept is all-electric
The two-seater luxury convertible reinforces Bentley’s growing...
1 day 1 hour ago   4 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  65%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  19%
TOTAL VOTES: 1456

Vote now
View previous Polls »