Renault teases next-gen Mégane RS

The future hot hatch is expected to trim several tenths off the current Mégane RS 275 Cup S’ 0-100kph sprint time of 5.8sec.

Apr 5, 2017

The 2018 Mégane RS has been previewed in a new video released by Renault. The future hot hatch will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. The unit will produce more than 304hp, making it at least 29hp more potent than the most powerful version of the old car’s engine.

The engine will drive the car’s front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, but a six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic is expected to be offered for the first time as well. While European markets are expected to prefer the manual, markets in Asia will likely have more demand for EDCs.

The new Mégane RS will also get four-wheel steering and benefit from the larger platform of the latest Mégane, making it a contender to steal the Nürburgring front-wheel-drive lap record from current champion, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S.

Due to the lower and longer five-door-only platform of the new Mégane - which sits 25mm lower and is 28mm longer than the old car, plus the use of wider tracks - the next Mégane RS is expected to have significantly more mechanical grip. The use of four-wheel steering will also help to make it more agile at speed while improving the car’s turning circle and enabling Renault Sport to make the steering more alert.

The hottest version of the outgoing Mégane RS, the 275 Cup S, reaches 100kph from rest in 5.8sec. The next-generation hot hatch is expected to trim several tenths off that sprint time, making it even quicker than the Honda Civic Type R, which takes 5.7sec, and close to the four-wheel-drive Audi S3, which needs 5.2sec.

The car’s sporting design is expected to take influence from the details of the latest Clio RS. A test mule has been spotted wearing a cut-up version of the Mégane GT’s body, with only wheel arch add-ons and a centrally mounted twin-exit exhaust system giving away the true identity of what lies beneath.

Renault has remained tight-lipped about its next hot Mégane, but the brand has at least hinted that the car's international arrival date will be some time in 2018.

