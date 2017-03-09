Renault Kwid Climber launched at Rs 4.30 lakh

Based on the 1.0-litre Kwid, the Climber gets additional cosmetic detailing and all-new alloy wheels; available with an AMT gearbox option.

Renault has launched the new Kwid Climber at an introductory price of Rs 4.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual and Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the AMT model. Available solely in the top RxT(O) trim, the Climber is powered by the familiar 68hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine from the standard Kwid, paired to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Originally revealed as a concept at the Auto Expo last year, the Kwid Climber gets a series of cosmetic tweaks to set it apart from its standard 1.0-litre sibling. The front bumper has been mildly revised and sports large plastic bits around the fog lamp housing and a faux matte-silver skid plate with orange inserts to complete that rugged look. The Climber misses out on the checkered-finished cladding on the doors and gets orange-finished wing mirrors along with orange turn indicators. The biggest change to the car, however, is the introduction of alloy wheels – a first on the Kwid. At the rear too the car gets tweaks to the bumper. Also new on the model is an electric-blue exterior paint shade.

On the inside, the hatchback gets orange accents across the cabin. The centre console and side air-con vents feature orange surrounds while the seats also get revised upholstery with orange inserts and stitching. The front seat headrests and lower spoke of the steering wheel have 'Climber' badging stitched onto them.



The Kwid Climber is the third variant of the Kwid 1.0 to be launched and is about Rs 25,000 more expensive than its standard sibling in both manual and AMT guises.

Rivals for the Kwid Climber remain much the same as that of the standard Kwid 1.0 with direct competition being the Maruti Alto K10 and the Hyundai Eon 1.0. Renault preceded the launch of the Climber with the introduction of the 1.0-litre engine on the Kwid's mid-level RxL trim.

